Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Pune Airport and its surroundings is experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday night, accompanied by intense lightning and thunder. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune due to these severe weather conditions. As a result, flight operations were significantly disrupted from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Due to heavy rain, 14 flights were diverted on Monday. Moreover, three flights returned to Pune. The situation is becoming normal now.
Currently, the rainfall intensity has decreased, and flight operations have resumed. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended their full support by permitting flight movements during the military block time, ensuring smooth operations.
Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, said, “The entire airport team, including AAI, CISF, airlines, and other stakeholders, has been working tirelessly to provide seamless facilitation to our esteemed passengers. Additional seating, drinking water, tea, coffee, and food arrangements were made to ensure passenger comfort during this period.”
Flight diversion details:
On 15/09/25 from 0000 hr to 0800 hr
6E 116/361
BLR-PNQ-BLR
0000/0045 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
6E 337/242
HYD-PNQ-IXC
0215/0300 hr
Diverted to Surat
6E 6563/6564
BLR-PNQ-BLR
0215/0255 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
6E 6037/6472
CCU-PNQ-CJB
0320/0400 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
Landed back at PNQ on 15 Sep @ 0630 hr
6E 916/914
MAA-PNQ-MAA
0245/0355 hr
Diverted to Mumbai
6E 1096/6944
BKK-PNQ-GOA
0350/0525 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
Landed back at Pune on 15 Sep @ 0741 IST
AIX 2645/2650
HYD-PNQ-HYD
0415/0455 hr
Diverted back to Hyderabad
6E 257/284
BHO-PNQ-IDR
0415/0520 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
AIX 1011/1012
DEL-PNQ-DEL
0530/0610 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
Landed back at Pune on 15 Sep @ 0935 hr
6E 6659/6359
NAG-PNQ-CCU
0450/0535 hr
Diverted to AMD
6E 607/956
MAA-PNQ-BDQ
0625/0720 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
QP 1311/1312
BLR-PNQ-BLR
0650/0725 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad
AI 2469/2470
DEL-PNQ-DEL
0655/0740 hr
Diverted to AMD
SG 1077/1077
JAI-PNQ-MOPA
0735/0755 hr
Diverted to Hyderabad