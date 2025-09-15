Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather | X/@DeoSahil

Pune Airport and its surroundings is experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday night, accompanied by intense lightning and thunder. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune due to these severe weather conditions. As a result, flight operations were significantly disrupted from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Due to heavy rain, 14 flights were diverted on Monday. Moreover, three flights returned to Pune. The situation is becoming normal now.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Currently, the rainfall intensity has decreased, and flight operations have resumed. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended their full support by permitting flight movements during the military block time, ensuring smooth operations.

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, said, “The entire airport team, including AAI, CISF, airlines, and other stakeholders, has been working tirelessly to provide seamless facilitation to our esteemed passengers. Additional seating, drinking water, tea, coffee, and food arrangements were made to ensure passenger comfort during this period.”

Flight diversion details:

On 15/09/25 from 0000 hr to 0800 hr

6E 116/361

BLR-PNQ-BLR

0000/0045 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad



6E 337/242

HYD-PNQ-IXC

0215/0300 hr

Diverted to Surat

6E 6563/6564

BLR-PNQ-BLR

0215/0255 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

6E 6037/6472

CCU-PNQ-CJB

0320/0400 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

Landed back at PNQ on 15 Sep @ 0630 hr

6E 916/914

MAA-PNQ-MAA

0245/0355 hr

Diverted to Mumbai

6E 1096/6944

BKK-PNQ-GOA

0350/0525 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

Landed back at Pune on 15 Sep @ 0741 IST

AIX 2645/2650

HYD-PNQ-HYD

0415/0455 hr

Diverted back to Hyderabad

6E 257/284

BHO-PNQ-IDR

0415/0520 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

AIX 1011/1012

DEL-PNQ-DEL

0530/0610 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

Landed back at Pune on 15 Sep @ 0935 hr

6E 6659/6359

NAG-PNQ-CCU

0450/0535 hr

Diverted to AMD

6E 607/956

MAA-PNQ-BDQ

0625/0720 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

QP 1311/1312

BLR-PNQ-BLR

0650/0725 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad

AI 2469/2470

DEL-PNQ-DEL

0655/0740 hr

Diverted to AMD

SG 1077/1077

JAI-PNQ-MOPA

0735/0755 hr

Diverted to Hyderabad