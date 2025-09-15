 Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam

Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam

Heavy downpour since Sunday evening has resulted in traffic jams and waterlogging across Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam | Anand Chaini

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune for the next three hours.

"Today, on 15 September, an #OrangeAlert has been issued for Pune district. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the district within the next three hours. Some areas may experience stormy conditions with lightning and winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour. Citizens are requested to stay vigilant," the district administration has appealed on X (formerly Twitter).

They have also warned citizens living in low-lying areas to be alert as 14,575 cusecs of water will be discharged from Khadakwasla Dam at 10 am.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour since Sunday evening has resulted in traffic jams and waterlogging across Pune. Parents struggled to drop their children to school on Monday morning, while office-goers faced long delays navigating through choked roads to reach their workplaces.

FPJ Shorts
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Is Europe Fueling Russia’s War With Oil Imports? Trump’s Tariff Move Seeks To Pressure NATO Into Action
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather
Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather
Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers
Mumbai Rains: Over 170 mm Rainfall Recorded In City In Early Hours Today, Bandra Tops List; Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers
GST Reforms Slash Rates On Food, Packaging, And Transport To Boost Affordability And Industry Growth
GST Reforms Slash Rates On Food, Packaging, And Transport To Boost Affordability And Industry Growth

Several low-lying areas reported heavy waterlogging, causing vehicles to move at a snail's pace. Commuters also complained about pothole-ridden stretches that worsened the situation, while Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) services witnessed delays due to traffic snarls.

Moreover, a total of 10 tree falls have been reported since Sunday evening, the Pune Fire Brigade told the media.

Read Also
Pune Video: Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar's Mother Confronts Police During Rescue Of Kidnapped...
article-image

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain/thunderstorms at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall are likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 16th September, with heavy falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 14th & 15th September.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam

Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam

Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS &...

Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS &...

Nashik: National Lok Adalat Recovers Rs 2.02 Crore In 46 Cases

Nashik: National Lok Adalat Recovers Rs 2.02 Crore In 46 Cases

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries