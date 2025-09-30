Video: 2-Month-Old Baby Rescued From Raging Solapur Floods As Sina River Swells | Video Grab

A viral video has been surfacing on social media where a two-month-old baby is being rescued from the floods in Solapur. Farmers have lost crores of rupees in the floods of the Sina River in Solapur's Madha taluka.

The swelling of the Sina River also caused the closure of the Solapur-Vijaypur National Highway, which caused long queues of vehicles across both sides of the blockade.

Moreover, in Solapur’s Dahitane village, a 45-year-old farmer, who cultivated one-and-a-half acres of land, ended his life after watching his crops being destroyed. He left behind a suicide note stating, “I am frustrated due to the loss of crop in floods and decided to die by suicide. The chief minister should take responsibility for my children’s education.”

Another farmer from Solapur’s Barshi village, aged 39, also died by suicide after losing crops across three-and-a-half acres of land. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Also, the severe flooding prompted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce that drone footage will now serve as official evidence for crop loss assessments. This decision follows extensive damage to fields, particularly in the Terna and Manjara river catchment areas, affecting thousands of acres of crops like soybean, cotton, and maize.

During his visit to the impacted villages, Fadnavis emphasised the necessity for precise surveys to reflect the real losses farmers have endured, asserting that compensation should be based on careful assessments.