 Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
In the electric vehicle (EV) category, 814 registrations were recorded this Navratri, mostly two-wheelers. Last year, the figure was 1,025 EVs

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
The number of vehicles in Pune has now crossed 42 lakh, according to the official data shared by the RTO. During the Navratri period this year, between September 21 and 29, a total of 8,717 new vehicles were registered under the Pune RTO, including 2,554 cars, goods vehicles (361), tourist taxis (191), auto rickshaws (69), buses (17) and others (87).

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said registrations are expected to go beyond last year’s Dussehra numbers. Between October 1 to 9 last year, 9,582 vehicles were registered. This is the data from two days before Dussehra. Probably the data will surpass this year. The sale of electric vehicles will also increase due to the cut in GST rates.

Electric Vehicles See Steady Demand

In the electric vehicle (EV) category, 814 registrations were recorded this Navratri, mostly two-wheelers. Last year, the figure was 1,025 EVs.

Meanwhile, customers speaking to FPJ said they preferred buying during Navratri and Dussehra because of festive offers and auspicious timings.

Shailesh Kapre, who recently booked a car, said, “We booked an SUV during Navratri. The discounts were good, and it felt right to bring it home during the festival.”

“I decided to go for an e-scooter because fuel prices are high. The festival season gave me the right reason to buy it,” added Soham Jadhav, a college student.

