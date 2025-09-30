 Kolhapur Video: LGBTQ Members' Argument With Shop Owner Escalates Into Police Scuffle
Kolhapur Video: LGBTQ Members' Argument With Shop Owner Escalates Into Police Scuffle

A viral video from Kolhapur has been surfacing on social media, where members of the LGBTQ community have been observed arguing with a shop owner over some offerings, and the matter gradually escalates when the police intervene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Kolhapur Video: LGBTQ Members' Argument With Shop Owner Escalates Into Police Scuffle | Video Grab

Allegedly, one of the members of the LGBTQ community is inebriated condition and is seen abusing and cursing the shop owners. When the incident escalated, a police official present at the spot intervened to pacify the brawl, while the LGBTQ member aggressively approached the police personnel, and a brief physical fight between them can be seen in the video. A lot of people had gathered at the scene. 

On the other hand, LGBTQ community members are helping the flood-hit farmers across Maharashtra. Pune-based Yutak LGBTQ Trust has announced a fundraiser for the farmers affected by the floods.

