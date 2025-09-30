Kolhapur Video: LGBTQ Members' Argument With Shop Owner Escalates Into Police Scuffle | Video Grab

A viral video from Kolhapur has been surfacing on social media, where members of the LGBTQ community have been observed arguing with a shop owner over some offerings, and the matter gradually escalates when the police intervene.

Allegedly, one of the members of the LGBTQ community is inebriated condition and is seen abusing and cursing the shop owners. When the incident escalated, a police official present at the spot intervened to pacify the brawl, while the LGBTQ member aggressively approached the police personnel, and a brief physical fight between them can be seen in the video. A lot of people had gathered at the scene.

On the other hand, LGBTQ community members are helping the flood-hit farmers across Maharashtra. Pune-based Yutak LGBTQ Trust has announced a fundraiser for the farmers affected by the floods.

Anil Ukarande, Founder of Yutak Trust, in a release said, "Join us for a night of joy, music, and community at the Queers Garba-Dandiya 2025! This event is a fundraiser for the Maharashtra flood-affected farmers, and all proceeds will go towards supporting their relief efforts. Let's come together to celebrate our diversity and show our support for farmers. Your presence and contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the floods."