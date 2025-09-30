VIDEO: 662 Kg Ganja, 20 Kg Mephedrone Destroyed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police At Ranjangaon MIDC | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has destroyed 662.455 kg of Ganja (cannabis) and 19.997 kg of Mephedrone (MD), officials announced on Tuesday. The destroyed narcotics had a total value of ₹23.30 crore. These narcotics had been seized in 90 separate operations within the PCPC jurisdiction.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drug Destruction Committee

A Drug Disposal Committee has been established within the PCPC to oversee the destruction of narcotics seized by the police. The chairman of this committee is Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad. The committee members include Deputy Commissioners of Police Shweta Khedkar, Sandeep Atole, and Dr Shivaji Pawar.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police had confiscated 662.455 kg of Ganja, valued at ₹3.31 Crore, and 19.997 kg of Mephedrone, valued at ₹19.99 Crore. These were collected across the 90 different operations, officials said. Police said whenever narcotics are seized or found to be transported, produced or consumed, strict action is taken.

Disposal Process

The process of destroying the narcotics was carried out with the leadership of the Drug Disposal Committee. Police said that the drugs were incinerated on Monday at the Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited company located in Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune District.

Representatives from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Pune, the Maharashtra State Excise Department Pune, and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Pune were present during the destruction.

The operation was conducted by Senior Police Inspector (in charge of the Anti Narcotics Squad) Santosh Patil. The team included API Swapnil Chavan, ASIs Shakur Tamboli and Swaminath Jadhav, and Police Constables Shilpa Kamble, Dnyaneshwar Mule, Prasad Kalate, Nikhil Shete, Santosh Swami, Randhir Mane, Kapilesh Igwe, Mitesh Yadav, Subhash Gurav, Santosh Sapkal, Chandrakant Jadhav, and Chintamani Supe.