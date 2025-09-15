VIDEOS: Pune Faces Worst Rains Of The Season, Major Localities Flooded | Anand Chaini

Heavy rainfall lashed Pune on Sunday and Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city. Several social media users posted videos showing thunderstorm and lightning. Some netizens expressed concern that they faced flood-like situations. Areas like Hadapsar, Kondhwa and Mundhwa were highly impacted due to waterlogging issues.

One social media user wrote, "Captured this crazy and horrible lightning happening in Hadapsar, Pune. Witnessing one of the heaviest rains of the season without any alerts."

Another user wrote, “There's a cloudburst or something in Pune???? People are going to wake up to a flood.”

'Roads have become a death trap'

Geeta Prabhu, a resident of Pimpri, said, "The Bhosari area was submerged in rainwater due to heavy rainfall. Waterlogging issues were seen everywhere in Pune, which even led to traffic congestion. My husband booked an auto in the morning to reach his office as it was raining cats and dogs. For two-wheeler commuters, the roads have become a death trap."

"The garbage which was collected by the sanitary workers of PMC was not picked up by the trucks and was heaped near the garbage disposal area. Due to the heavy rains, the garbage floated in the rainwater and got stuck in the rainwater chambers, because of which water reached knee level and we had a tough time going to the office. Water also receded into the parking lot this morning," said Omkar Shrintre, a resident of Kondhwa.

Many schools in Pune declared a holiday

Continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several areas. Due to the rains, many schools in Pune declared a holiday.

Gajanan Sathe, a resident of Khadakwasla, said, "The schools in our nearby areas declared a holiday because of the heavy rainfall. My kids are home, but my wife and I have to go to work, wading through knee-deep water. Every year, this area gets waterlogged. Authorities should do something about it.

"Due to the ongoing metro work in front of Akashvani at Shivajinagar, water has accumulated on the road. The commuters are struggling due to the heavy traffic. We called the PMC Disaster Management Cell seeking help from them to clear the water channels," said a resident, Abhijeet Gagaude.

70 people were rescued in Theur

Amid the heavy rains, around 70 people were rescued by PMRDA during the flood situation at Theur.

"Around 3 am on Monday, heavy flooding in Haveli taluka’s Theur village, Rupe Vasti area, led to water entering nearly 150 homes. Approximately 100 residents were trapped due to the sudden waterlogging issues. On receiving the alert, teams from the PMRDA Wagholi Fire Station rushed to the spot and evacuated 70 people stranded inside their homes," an official said.

After a night of heavy rainfall, a user took to X and posted a photo of a submerged car in his society's parking lot.