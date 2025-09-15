 Massive Heist At Manik Jewellers In Pune: 60 Kg Silver Ornaments, ₹5 Lakh Cash Stolen
The incident took place around 2:30 am. CCTV cameras installed near the shop captured footage showing five people involved in the theft

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Massive Heist At Manik Jewellers In Pune: 60 Kg Silver Ornaments, ₹5 Lakh Cash Stolen | FPJ Photo

A major burglary was reported at Manik Jewellers in Pune's Guruwar Peth in the early hours of Monday, where a group of five thieves stole 60 kg of silver ornaments and ₹5 lakh cash.

The incident took place around 2:30 am. CCTV cameras installed near the shop captured footage showing five people involved in the theft. However, the burglars also removed the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV system in an attempt to destroy crucial evidence.

Shashikant Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of Khadak Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said a special team has been set up to investigate the matter.

"In the initial stage, five people have been found involved in the theft case. They came on foot, covering their faces and attempted to break into an adjacent shop near Manik Jewellers. However, they failed due to the heavy security system. Later, they looted the Manik Jewellers shop," said Chavan.

"Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and soon they will be behind bars," he added.

