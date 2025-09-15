Foreign Tourists Flock To Satara’s Kaas Plateau During Peak Bloom Season (Video) |

South Korean tourists experienced this year's flower season on the Kaas plateau near Satara, which is a world heritage site and a major tourist attraction for many. Tourists visited Kaas and enjoyed the flower carpets. And were welcomed and honoured in a traditional manner according to Indian culture at the Heritagewadi near the Kaas plateau.

“As the Kaas plateau is blooming with colourful flowers, it is now looking very beautiful,” tourists said, expressing their feeling that the view and environment is wonderful.

Foreign Tourists Flock To Satara’s Kaas Plateau During Peak Bloom Season (Video) pic.twitter.com/8ZU24byMI9 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 15, 2025

The tourists also enjoyed the bullock cart ride that started in Kaas. Initially, at Heritagewadi near Kaas Plateau, Sampat Jadhav gave a traditional welcome to the guests by giving them shawls and flowers in accordance with Indian culture, amidst the crackling of the halgi and the sound of the trumpet.

On this occasion, a procession was taken out wearing Maharashtrian white Gandhi caps and garlands. These foreign tourists kept up the rhythm well to the beat of the halgi.

“As the Kaas plateau is blooming with colourful flowers, it is now looking very beautiful,” tourists said, expressing their feeling that the view and environment is wonderful. |

The flowers on Kaas are now in full bloom, but the rain has hampered this. If the rain continues, there is a possibility that the life cycle of the flowers will be affected, and the season will end early. Still, there is a large number of tourists have visited Kaas so far, and this number will continue to increase.

During the consecutive holidays, the Kaas Plateau is also full of tourists like flowers. Since the last two days were holidays on Saturday and Sunday, a huge crowd of tourists had gathered here. Moreover, as foreigners are gradually starting to visit the place, the Kaas Plateau's place on the global tourism map has been further highlighted.