Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Traffic Jams, Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City (VIDEOS & PHOTOS) | Anand Chaini

Heavy downpour since Sunday evening has resulted in traffic jams and waterlogging across Pune. Parents struggled to drop their children to school on Monday morning, while office-goers faced long delays navigating through choked roads to reach their workplaces.

Several low-lying areas reported heavy waterlogging, causing vehicles to move at a snail's pace. Commuters also complained about pothole-ridden stretches that worsened the situation, while Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) services witnessed delays due to traffic snarls.

Moreover, a total of 10 tree falls have been reported since Sunday evening, the Pune Fire Brigade told the media.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain/thunderstorms at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall are likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 16th September, with heavy falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 14th & 15th September.

In Mumbai too, overnight heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. IMD, meanwhile, has issued a red alert.

According to IMD Mumbai, intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to continue in Mumbai and adjoining districts of Thane and Raigad.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the early hours of Monday, announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater.

"Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).