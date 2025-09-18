IMA To Move Supreme Court Against Govt Nod To Homoeopaths Practicing Modern Medicine

Indian Medical Association | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will challenge the state government’s decision to permit homeopathy graduates (BHMS) with CCMP certificates to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) for practicing modern medicine. The IMA announced it will move the Supreme Court and, in parallel, hold a statewide token strike on September 18, 2025.

IMA Stand

Dr. Santosh Kadam, IMA’s state president, said the association will seek a stay on the registration of homoeopaths under the CCMP course. “We will not allow their registration and will approach the Supreme Court,” he asserted.

He noted that while the Bombay High Court allowed provisional registration, it clarified that these will remain “subject to the final outcome” of the pending petitions. The court also directed that CCMP practitioners must not exceed their competency and should refer serious cases to fully qualified allopathy doctors.

Doctors on Strike

According to Dr. Kadam, nearly 80,000 doctors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will join the strike from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. During this period, private hospitals and nursing homes will shut their outpatient departments (OPDs) for new patients, while private clinics will also remain closed. In-patient services and surgeries are expected to be affected. Statewide, around 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors are likely to participate.

Support from Medical Associations

The strike has drawn support from several associations, including the Bombay Nursing Home Association, Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA), Medical Officers in Government Hospitals, Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (Maharashtra unit), and the Association of Allopathic Family Physicians, among others.

Concerns Over Patient Safety

MSARD warned that the government’s decision would dilute the standards of modern medicine. It stressed that the MBBS degree involves 5.5 years of rigorous training, including clinical exposure, internships, and examinations, while the CCMP is only a one-year certificate course. Equating the two, it said, puts patients’ lives at risk.

Homoeopathy Council Response

Meanwhile, Dr. Bahubali Shah, Administrator of the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy, said the registration process began on September 17 at 3 p.m. after initial glitches. “Around 800 doctors have already submitted their applications. The exact number will be available with the MMC,” he said.

Dr. Shah added that within a week, all 9,160 homoeopathy doctors with CCMP are expected to complete the registration process and can begin practicing once they receive a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MMC.

Celebration Among CCMP Doctors

“After 9 years, Maharashtra court clears the way for CCMP registrations; IMA Pune petition dismissed. Heartfelt thanks to the government—this will strengthen healthcare in Maharashtra.,” Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Khan, BHMS, and CCMP.

