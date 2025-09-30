Thane Rains: Heavy Rainfall Led To Extensive Flooding, Leading To Evacuations To Avert Casualties | Representational Image

Thane: Intense downpours caused significant destruction in the district over the weekend. In numerous locations, flooding from rivers and drains caused water to directly invade residential areas. Prior to the situation escalating, the district and taluka authorities intervened and relocated residents to safer areas, preventing fatalities.

Torrential downpours caused significant disruption in the district over the weekend. In numerous locations, flooding from rivers and drains caused water to seep directly into residential areas. Thousands of residents in Thane district were forced to evacuate because of flooding; Rain fell continuously throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents from different flood-affected regions of the district were moved to nearby schools, ashram institutions, villages, and family members. This encompasses students, women, and seniors residing in hostels. Among the displaced, 147 individuals from 32 families residing in Sainil Apartment in Vasind were relocated to Saraswati Vidyalaya. According to report by Lokmat, 127 individuals from Jijamatanagar in Vasind were dispatched to their family members. A total of 158 residents were forced to evacuate from the Sant Gadge Maharaj Ashram School structure in Bhatsai.

Significant harm to food grains and clothing occurred as water from drains flooded homes, damaging clothing, utensils, and other household items. Three residents from Kunde, Anhe in Bhiwandi, two families from Chirpada, and two families from Kasara, Vitthalwadi lost their belongings and kitchenware because of the flood.

In schools, 32 individuals from Chirpada in Bhiwandi found refuge in the Zilla Parishad school, while 80 individuals from Kongaon took refuge in the Urdu school. 150 residents of Khadvali were moved to the Zilla Parishad school. 190 individuals from Kalyan have been moved to the Municipal Corporation schools.