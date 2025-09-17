Bombay HC To Deliver Order On Registration Of Homeopathy Practitioners To Practise Modern Medicine

Bombay High Court allows CCMP-qualified homeopaths’ registration to continue, final order expected on September 17 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday orally expressed that it was not inclined to stay the registration of homeopathic doctors authorised to practise modern medicine after completing the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

Registration Subject to Final Outcome

The court expressed that the registration process can continue, but will remain subject to the final outcome of petitions.

Bench Hears Batch of Pleas

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash was hearing a batch of pleas filed both in favour of and against granting homeopaths the right to prescribe allopathic medicines. “At this stage, we are not inclined to stay registration,” the bench observed.

State’s Earlier Decision

On April 24, 2025, the state’s Medical Education and Drugs Department had directed the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to maintain a separate register for CCMP-qualified practitioners.

IMA’s Challenge and State’s Withdrawal

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) challenged the amendments before the High Court. Within three months, however, the state government decided to discontinue separate registration.

MMC Circular and Drug Commissionerate Order

On July 11, the MMC issued a circular stopping the registration of CCMP-qualified homeopaths. On the same day, the state drug commissionerate also withdrew permissions that had allowed pharmacies to sell modern medicines prescribed by such practitioners.

Homeopathic Doctors Forum’s Stand

This decision was challenged by the Homeopathic Doctors Forum. Their counsels, Ashutosh Kumbhkoni and Akshay Shinde, argued that the move undermined previous rulings that upheld the right of CCMP-trained homeopaths to practise allopathy, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Background of CCMP Course

The CCMP course was introduced in 2014 after amendments to the Maharashtra Homeopathic Medical Practitioners Act and the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, which allowed homeopaths completing a one-year CCMP training to practise modern medicine.

Earlier Legal Challenges

The IMA had earlier challenged these amendments, but the high court had refused to stay them. A subsequent special leave petition before the Supreme Court was dismissed in July 2015.

Policy Initiative for Rural Healthcare

The Homeopathic Doctors Forum said the 2014 amendments were a policy initiative aimed at addressing the shortage of doctors in rural areas and ensuring wider healthcare access through government schemes. The High Court will deliver a detailed order on Wednesday, September 17.

