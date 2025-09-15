 Mumbai Rains: Heroic BMC Worker Protects Citizens From Open Manhole, Prevents Tragedy | Viral Video
A video from Dadar East’s Hindu Colony has gone viral, showing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker risking his life to protect citizens during heavy rains.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
A video from Dadar East’s Hindu Colony has gone viral, showing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker risking his life to protect citizens during heavy rains. The employee sat near an open manhole to warn pedestrians and motorists, ensuring no one fell into the water-filled pit.

Every monsoon, Mumbai reports accidents caused by open manholes, some of them fatal. On a day when the city was struggling with flooded roads and disrupted trains, this silent act of courage stood out as the worker turned into a real-life guardian for Mumbaikars braving the downpour.

Risking Life to Save Others

The clip captured the worker soaked in rain, yet unwavering in his duty to prevent accidents. Such measures highlight the gaps in the city’s preparedness, especially since the BMC is regarded as the wealthiest civic body in India.

Despite advanced pumps and drainage machinery, employees are still forced to use dangerous methods like guarding open manholes in person. The incident has sparked debate over why civic workers must take such extreme risks in 2025.

Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai

Mumbai has been battered by intense rainfall since Sunday night, flooding several low-lying areas. Hindmata, Kings Circle, Matunga, Five Gardens and Hindu Colony once again turned into waterlogging hotspots, leaving commuters stranded.

The BMC deployed high-capacity pumps to flush out water, but drainage remained slow as the downpour continued. In many areas, workers were seen opening manholes to divert the water and speed up relief efforts.

Transport Hit Hard

Mumbai’s lifeline, the local trains, was not spared. Heavy waterlogging on tracks disrupted services, while road traffic slowed to a crawl in parts of Dadar, Matunga and Sion. Cars waded through knee-deep water as stranded commuters waited for some respite.

