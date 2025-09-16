 Maha Government Launches Health Camp Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Initiative Promoting Women's Wellness From September 17
The Maharashtra government’s 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' promotes women’s health from September 17 to October 3, 2025, emphasising screenings, treatments, and nutrition, aligning with Seva Pakhwada for Prime Minister Modi's celebration.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched a significant health initiative named 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) from September 17 to October 3, 2025, through the Public Health Department. The program, backed by the Government of India, emphasizes women’s health, preventive screenings, treatment options, and nutrition education throughout the state.

The initiative is in accordance with the nationwide Seva Pakhwada, initiated to celebrate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has highlighted the significance of enabling women's empowerment via healthcare access and preventive strategies, pointing out that healthy women form the foundation of strong families.

Main Obejctive Of Campaign

The “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” initiative will offer complimentary health assessments for women, comprising blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, anemia, and mental wellness evaluations. Along with screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancer.

Particular attention for pregnant and breastfeeding women, along with adolescent girls. Nutrition education initiatives, emphasizing balanced meals, vitamins, minerals, and iron-folic acid supplements. Awareness initiatives in public health regarding hygiene, sanitation, and yoga.

Where Will The Health Camps Be?

Health camps and check-ups will be conducted at District and sub-district hospitals, rural and primary health centers, urban health posts, Anganwadi centers, schools, colleges, women's groups, NGOs, and industrial organizations.

Through these outreach programs, women will readily obtain free medical guidance, treatment, and counseling. For additional details, residents may reach out to the closest 'Aaple Dawakhana' centre, Primary Health Center, Urban Health Centre, or Anganwadi

Goal Towards Healthier Maharashtra

The initiative emphasises the government's goal of enhancing women's health as the basis for an advanced society. Authorities have urged women throughout Maharashtra to engage and take advantage of the services available.

Maha Government Launches Health Camp Under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Initiative Promoting...

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Thrashed By Mob For Objecting To Public Urination In Kalyan

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Rolls Out The Red Carpet Welcome For Bhandhup Chi Aai, Chembur Chi Rani &...

Maharashtra Set To Establish Medical Fund To Finance Organ Transplants & Other Treatments Exceeding...

