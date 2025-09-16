Maharashtra News: Central Railway Successfully Conducts First 'KAVACH' Loco Trials In Solapur Division, Strengthening Train Safety

General Manager Dharam Veer Meena spearheaded the successful KAVACH loco trials in Solapur Division, marking a major milestone in railway safety | X - @Central_Railway

Mumbai: Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway spearheaded the successful Loco trials of the indigenous “KAVACH” system in Solapur Division on 14th September 2025.

This successful trial conducted over the 26 kms stretch between Dhavalas and Bhalwani stations of Solapur Division is the 1st “KAVACH” trial on Central Railway and another milestone in enhancing railway safety and ensuring safe train operations.

Maninder Singh Uppal, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, Central Railway, Dr. Sujeet Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division and other Senior Officers from Headquarters & Solapur Division were also present during the trial.

Critical Safety Features Tested

During the loco trials, critical safety features of the KAVACH system were tested, including:

* SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) testing at stop signals

* Block Section SOS (emergency) generation

* Station Master SOS (emergency) Generation

* Overspeed prevention at Turnouts.

Training Centre and FAT Setup at Kurduwadi

The First KAVACH Stimulation Lab & Training Centre of Central Railway at Kurduwadi was operationalized along with a new FAT setup, reinforcing the commitment for rigorous training and implementation of advanced safety protocols by making a complete Ecosystem of KAVACH and future technologies.

GM Emphasises Significance of Achievement

Speaking on the occasion, Dharam Veer Meena emphasized the significance of this achievement: “The successful testing of KAVACH in Solapur Division is a pivotal moment in the rollout of this indigenous safety system. It demonstrates Indian Railways’ unwavering focus on ensuring the highest levels of passenger safety and operational efficiency.”

Six-Month Milestone in Implementation

The tender for KAVACH implementation in Central Railway was awarded on 30/3/2025 and successfully conducting Loco trials in less than 6 months time in Solapur Division is highly commendable.

Solapur division have put in dedicated efforts for the successful trial which has been widely appreciated.

Inspection of Facilities at Kurduwadi

Meena, also inspected the renovated Loco Pilot & Train Manager Running Room with enhanced facilities, the Ultra Sonic Flawless Detection building and an upgraded gang hut at Kurduvadi.

About the KAVACH System

The KAVACH system is a flagship initiative of Indian Railways aimed for enhancing safety. It is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance railway safety by preventing Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), overspeeding, and collisions.

It works through real-time exchange of signalling information and locomotive location between station equipment and on-board units via radio link. The system processes this data to enforce Movement Authority limits and speed restrictions, ensuring safer and more efficient train operations.

Central Railway Leads in KAVACH Rollout

Central Railway has been working on implementation of KAVACH on a war footing. It has the distinction of being the first Railway to invite tenders for implementation of KAVACH for the entire Zonal Network.

50th KAVACH-Fitted Locomotive Flagged Off

The General Manager flagged off the 50th Locomotive fitted with the KAVACH system at Electric Loco Shed, Kalyan. Mumbai Division on 25.08.2025 achieving an important milestone in enhancing rail safety and taking a significant step in Central Railway’s continuous efforts to adopt cutting-edge technology for safe, reliable, and efficient train operations.

Indian Railways is implementing KAVACH in Mission Mode as part of its commitment to enhanced safety and automation. The Railway Board has sanctioned provision of KAVACH in 730 locomotives of Central Railway in the first phase and fitment work is progressing across Central Railway’s loco sheds, ensuring that all locomotives will eventually be equipped with this advanced safety system.

Unified KAVACH Control Centre at Bhusawal

The General Manager had also inspected the first State-of-the-Art Unified KAVACH Control Centre of Central Railway at Bhusawal Division on 04.09.2025.

This modern facility is the central hub for monitoring and supervision of the KAVACH system across 134 locations of Bhusawal Division. Equipped with advanced technologies and a dedicated Network Monitoring System (NMS), the centre enables real-time supervision, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens safety measures for train operations.

Central Railway’s Commitment to Safety

With every achievement, Central Railway in its continuous journey towards strengthening safety and operational efficiency has become a frontrunner in adopting and implementing state-of-the-art technology for the enhanced safety and comfort of passengers.

