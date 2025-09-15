Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall |

Mumbai: Heavy rains and a stalled goods train caused major inconvenience for Central Railway commuters on Monday, particularly on the CSMT-bound suburban routes.

Goods Train Stalls Between Badlapur and Ambernath

A goods train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) came to a halt around 12:55 pm between Badlapur and Ambernath after experiencing a wheel slip on slippery tracks. The incident, compounded by ongoing rainfall, forced local trains behind it to halt, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Services Restored After Three Hours

An assisting engine was dispatched to the spot, and the train was eventually moved by 2.16 pm, restoring normal traffic flow. “The goods train stalled on the CSMT-bound line because of the rainfall and a wheel slip. An assisting engine was sent, and the train was cleared by the afternoon,” a Central Railway spokesperson confirmed.

Rainfall Already Slowing Suburban Services

The stall came on a day when services were already running late due to continuous downpours. Several suburban trains heading to CSMT from Karjat, Khopoli, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kasara, Asangaon, Titwala, Kalyan, Thane, Panvel, Nerul, and Vashi were delayed. Passenger groups also reported delays on trains bound for Churchgate from Dahanu Road, Virar, and Borivali.

Railways Deny Morning Disruptions, Commuters Disagree

While Central Railway maintained that “up to 9:51 am, there were no train services affected,” commuters contested the claim. Narayana Garg, a daily passenger, said, “Even in the evening, the 5:02 pm Kasara-CSMT local reached Kalyan nearly 15 minutes late. Several other up-direction trains were running behind by around 10 minutes.”

Western Railway Services Run Normally

Amid Central Railway’s troubles, Western Railway announced smooth operations despite the heavy rainfall. “Despite continuous rainfall since last night, Western Railway’s local trains over Mumbai Suburban Section are running normally,” it posted on X on September 15.