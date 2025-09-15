 Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall

Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall

The incident, compounded by ongoing rainfall, forced local trains behind it to halt, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall |

Mumbai: Heavy rains and a stalled goods train caused major inconvenience for Central Railway commuters on Monday, particularly on the CSMT-bound suburban routes.

Goods Train Stalls Between Badlapur and Ambernath

A goods train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) came to a halt around 12:55 pm between Badlapur and Ambernath after experiencing a wheel slip on slippery tracks. The incident, compounded by ongoing rainfall, forced local trains behind it to halt, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Services Restored After Three Hours

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Review Of Forged CTS Map Reports After BMC Issues Notices To 950 Structures
Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Review Of Forged CTS Map Reports After BMC Issues Notices To 950 Structures
India’s Exports Of Goods & Services Rise 9.34% To Cross $69 Billion In August
India’s Exports Of Goods & Services Rise 9.34% To Cross $69 Billion In August
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch 'Healthy Women, Strong Families' Campaign With Health Camps Across 26 Centers From Sept 17
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch 'Healthy Women, Strong Families' Campaign With Health Camps Across 26 Centers From Sept 17
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Punjab’s Flood-Hit Areas, Interacts With Victims
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Punjab’s Flood-Hit Areas, Interacts With Victims

An assisting engine was dispatched to the spot, and the train was eventually moved by 2.16  pm, restoring normal traffic flow. “The goods train stalled on the CSMT-bound line because of the rainfall and a wheel slip. An assisting engine was sent, and the train was cleared by the afternoon,” a Central Railway spokesperson confirmed.

Rainfall Already Slowing Suburban Services

The stall came on a day when services were already running late due to continuous downpours. Several suburban trains heading to CSMT from Karjat, Khopoli, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kasara, Asangaon, Titwala, Kalyan, Thane, Panvel, Nerul, and Vashi were delayed. Passenger groups also reported delays on trains bound for Churchgate from Dahanu Road, Virar, and Borivali.

Read Also
Mumbai Local News: Central Line Faces Temporary Delay Between Thane And Ambivli Due To Engine...
article-image

Railways Deny Morning Disruptions, Commuters Disagree

While Central Railway maintained that “up to 9:51 am, there were no train services affected,” commuters contested the claim. Narayana Garg, a daily passenger, said, “Even in the evening, the 5:02 pm Kasara-CSMT local reached Kalyan nearly 15 minutes late. Several other up-direction trains were running behind by around 10 minutes.”

Western Railway Services Run Normally

Amid Central Railway’s troubles, Western Railway announced smooth operations despite the heavy rainfall. “Despite continuous rainfall since last night, Western Railway’s local trains over Mumbai Suburban Section are running normally,” it posted on X on September 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face...

Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face...

Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Review Of Forged CTS Map Reports After BMC...

Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Review Of Forged CTS Map Reports After BMC...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch 'Healthy Women, Strong Families' Campaign With Health Camps...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch 'Healthy Women, Strong Families' Campaign With Health Camps...

National Lok Adalat Settles 14,790 Power Disconnection, Theft Cases; MSEDCL Recovers ₹11.51 Crore

National Lok Adalat Settles 14,790 Power Disconnection, Theft Cases; MSEDCL Recovers ₹11.51 Crore

Maharashtra To Adopt Andhra Pradesh Model For Fisheries And Animal Husbandry Development: CM...

Maharashtra To Adopt Andhra Pradesh Model For Fisheries And Animal Husbandry Development: CM...