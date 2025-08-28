Mumbai Local News: Central Line Faces Temporary Delay Between Thane And Ambivli Due To Engine Failure Of Goods Train | Representational Image

Thane: As the city enjoys the festive season of Ganeshotsav, an unexpected hurdle has disturbed plans for many as Central line on Mumbai locals face temporary delay due to goods train's engine failure.

The Central Railway services have been affected by a malfunction in the locomotive of a freight train situated between Titwala and Ambivali station. Railway workers have hurried to the location and commenced the engine repair tasks.

Travellers are experiencing difficulties because of the disturbances in Central Railway services during the holiday season. There is a large crowd of travellers at the train stations. Simultaneously, the engine repair work for the freight train is being conducted with urgency, according to report by Saamana.

According to the travel app M-Indicator, the trains between Thane are facing delay of 15-20 minutes. Local traffic on the upward route connecting Kasara and Kalyan has been halted. Local traffic travelling from Kalyan to CSMT has been impacted, with local services on the down route experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes as well.

After the brutal train accident between Diva and Mumbra stations near Thane led to the death of five passengers who fell from an overcrowded local train, the Central Railway officials recognized the need for improved safety measures and have decided to implement automatic door closing systems in new and existing trains to enhance passenger safety.