'Because Babus Sitting In AC...:' Commuters Question 'Lack Of Fans' At Mumbai Metro Stations, Cite Poor Planning

Representative image

Mumbai: A Reddit post has sparked a heated discussion on social media after a daily commuter highlighted the absence of fans at Mumbai Metro stations. The post has struck a chord with several passengers, who say they face discomfort while waiting for trains in the city’s hot and humid weather.

The user wrote that despite travelling every day, they find it unbearable to stand on platforms without proper ventilation. “I travel by the Mumbai metro every day, and one thing that really bothers me is that none of the stations have fans. It gets extremely hot and humid, and I often end up sweating a lot while waiting, especially on the yellow and red line, where the train frequency is around 9 minutes. It’s somewhat better on the Ghatkopar–Versova line since the frequency is higher,” the post read.

The commuter further questioned whether the absence of fans was due to design restrictions, structural reasons, or simply cost-cutting by authorities.

Commuters Share Similar Experiences

The post quickly drew reactions from fellow metro users. One commuter said they often reach office drenched in sweat due to the stifling conditions on station platforms. “Same here. I always reach the office with sweat patches around my arms, while waiting for trains and also while waiting in line for the elevator post reaching the station,” the user commented.

Another response was more scathing, pointing fingers at planning authorities. “Because babus sitting in AC cabins in MMRDA offices think Mumbai has such cool weather that passengers don’t need fans,” the comment read. The user went on to criticise delays in metro projects and poor infrastructure planning, adding that the lack of basic facilities was a reflection of misplaced priorities.

The user drew comparisons with the Delhi Metro, which operates at a much higher frequency during peak hours. “When Delhi Metro lines run with a frequency of around 2 minutes during peak hour why do Mumbai lines with the same load levels have 9-minute frequency?” he commuter asked.

He also pointed out that despite platforms on the Versova–Ghatkopar line being designed for six coaches, the line continues to operate with just four. This has resulted in severe overcrowding, especially during office hours.

Public Frustration with Urban Planning

With Mumbai Metro expanding across the city, daily passengers say that basic commuter comfort should not be ignored. The lack of fans and basic comfort is just a symptom of the awful planning that permeates all urban infra in Mumbai.