Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line To Run As Per Revised Timings From Today, 1st Train To Depart At 5:55 AM Now; Worli To Cuffe Parade Stretch Opening Soon

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro 3, the city's Aqua Line announced revised service timings on Sunday night, offering an earlier start for commuters beginning Monday, September 15. In a late-night post on X, the Metro authority said the first trains from both terminal stations, Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk, will now depart at 5:55 am instead of 6:30 am. The last service will continue to leave at 10:30 pm. The move is aimed at improving travel efficiency and easing morning rush-hour demand.

Aqua Line Could Be Fully Operational By Dussehra

While the revised schedule provides immediate relief to early commuters, a bigger milestone is on the horizon. Authorities have indicated that the full 33.5-km underground Aqua Line could open by Dussehra, finally delivering long-awaited seamless connectivity between Colaba in South Mumbai and Aarey in the suburbs.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) carried out a preliminary inspection of the final phase, stretching from Worli to Cuffe Parade, on Friday. Officials confirmed that the inspection report would be submitted next week. Following this, the CMRS is expected to return for a final safety review of the 10.99-km pending stretch.

If approvals are granted, the entire corridor could be commissioned by late September or early October. A senior Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official said any recommendations from the initial inspection would be addressed swiftly before the final review.

At present, services are operational on the 22.46-km stretch between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. Trial runs have been ongoing since April on the final section extending up to Cuffe Parade. Once this phase is cleared, Metro-3 will add 11 more stations and become fully functional.

The complete line is expected to transform commuting patterns in Mumbai. Passengers will be able to travel directly from Colaba to Worli, Santacruz, the airport, and Aarey, majorly cutting travel time and reducing dependence on overcrowded local trains. Currently, those heading to Colaba must disembark at Churchgate or CSMT and continue by road. The new service promises a smooth, end-to-end ride, bridging previously unconnected parts of the city.

