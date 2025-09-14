Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) Could Be Fully Operational By Dussehra, CMRS Conducts Final Phase Inspection

Mumbai Metro 3 | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbaikars may soon get the much-awaited gift of the complete underground Metro-3 (Aqua Line) by Dussehra, easing daily travel between South Mumbai and the suburbs.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on Friday carried out the preliminary inspection of the final phase of the corridor between Worli and Cuffe Parade station.

Pending Clearances

Officials said the CMRS team will submit its inspection report next week. Based on the findings, the board will return for a final safety review of the pending 10.99 km stretch. If clearances are granted, the entire 33.5-km Colaba–Aarey line could open by the end of September or early October.

Preparation for Final Launch

A senior Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official said any suggestions from the preliminary inspection would be addressed promptly before the final CMRS visit.

Current and Upcoming Operations

Currently, services are operational on the 22.46-km section between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. Trial runs have been ongoing since April on the last leg up to Cuffe Parade. The final phase will add 11 more stations, making the line fully functional.

Also Watch:

Seamless Connectivity for Commuters

Once open, Metro-3 will provide direct connectivity from Colaba to Worli, Santacruz, the airport, and Aarey, reducing reliance on local trains. At present, commuters traveling to Colaba have to alight at CSMT or Churchgate and continue by bus or taxi. The new line promises a seamless, end-to-end ride—finally connecting previously unconnected parts of the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/