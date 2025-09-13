Thane: Residents Stage Dramatic Protest Over Potholes & Traffic Chaos On Ghodbunder Road | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Thane: Residents of Thane, frustrated by worsening traffic congestion and dangerous road conditions, staged a symbolic protest at the Anand Nagar signal on Ghodbunder Road on Friday. The demonstrators lay down on the road with their heads inside potholes and their feet raised in the air. The protest was meant to show how serious the pothole problem is for the people of Thane.

The protest also underlined the urgent need for action from local authorities to repair the potholes and regulate traffic on one of Thane’s busiest routes. Ghodbunder Road, a critical link for thousands of residents, continues to suffer from poor infrastructure and traffic mismanagement, severely impacting daily life.

The protest brought attention to the daily struggles of commuters along Ghodbunder Road, where potholes and heavy traffic have made travel increasingly difficult. The protesters aimed to draw attention to the worst condition of the road and the serious risks it poses. Their unique demonstration was a visual representation of the desperation felt by daily commuters who have to navigate the hazardous stretch every day.

Heavy Vehicle Accident At Ghodbunder’s Gaimukh Ghat Injures Traffic Police Officer

In other news from Thane city, a major accident involving heavy vehicles happened on Wednesday morning in the Gaimukh Ghat area of Ghodbunder Road, resulting in injuries to a Thane Traffic Branch police officer.

The incident led to massive traffic congestion, with vehicle queues stretching from Ghodbunder Ghat to Fountain and Navghar, as reported by Loksatta. The mishap took place when a container truck loaded with 23 tons of plastic bags from Vapi (Gujarat) was heading toward Nhavasheva port via Ghodbunder.

As the vehicle approached the Gaimukh police post, the driver lost control. At the same time, another container truck carrying a 16-ton machine was coming from Mumbai toward Gujarat. The first truck collided with it.

Naik Tadvi, a traffic police officer on duty at Ghodbunder Ghat, was standing nearby when the accident occurred. He was struck during the collision and sustained serious injuries to his head and leg. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ghodbunder, where he received five stitches on his left leg and three on his head.

