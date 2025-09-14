 Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSpike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day

Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day

The sudden spike led to overcrowding at civic and private hospitals, where the victims sought treatment. The incidents were largely due to the stray dog menace within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. All patients have been given appropriate treatment, including anti-rabies vaccines, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day | Anand Chaini (Representative Image)

Thane: As many as 67 cases of stray dog bites have been reported in a single day from Kalyan and Dombivli civic limits in Maharashtra's Thane district, sparking concern among residents, officials said on Sunday.

For the past few weeks, the incidents of dog bites were occurring sporadically in the region, averaging a few cases per day.

On Saturday, 67 cases of dog bites were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli towns, the local civic body's medical officer of health Dr Deepa Shukla told reporters.

The sudden spike led to overcrowding at civic and private hospitals, where the victims sought treatment.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match
IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This Month
IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This Month
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Pakistan After Being Hit On The Hand During Practice?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Pakistan After Being Hit On The Hand During Practice?
Read Also
Governor Acharya Devvrat To Assume Maharashtra Charge After Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President
article-image

The incidents were largely due to the stray dog menace within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. All patients have been given appropriate treatment, including anti-rabies vaccines, the official said.

The KDMC has been regularly carrying out sterilisation drives to control the stray dog population, Dr Shukla said.

"Every month, 1,000 to 1,100 dogs are operated upon. The corporation has also ensured the availability of anti-rabies treatment. In the coming period, one more dedicated dog centre is also planned to strengthen our operations," she added.

Local residents have demanded urgent and effective measures to ensure public safety. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral

India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges 'Patriotic Citizens' To Upload Clips Of...

India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges 'Patriotic Citizens' To Upload Clips Of...

Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day

Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day

Governor Acharya Devvrat To Assume Maharashtra Charge After Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

Governor Acharya Devvrat To Assume Maharashtra Charge After Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President