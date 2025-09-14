Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day | Anand Chaini (Representative Image)

Thane: As many as 67 cases of stray dog bites have been reported in a single day from Kalyan and Dombivli civic limits in Maharashtra's Thane district, sparking concern among residents, officials said on Sunday.

For the past few weeks, the incidents of dog bites were occurring sporadically in the region, averaging a few cases per day.

On Saturday, 67 cases of dog bites were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli towns, the local civic body's medical officer of health Dr Deepa Shukla told reporters.

The sudden spike led to overcrowding at civic and private hospitals, where the victims sought treatment.

The incidents were largely due to the stray dog menace within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. All patients have been given appropriate treatment, including anti-rabies vaccines, the official said.

The KDMC has been regularly carrying out sterilisation drives to control the stray dog population, Dr Shukla said.

"Every month, 1,000 to 1,100 dogs are operated upon. The corporation has also ensured the availability of anti-rabies treatment. In the coming period, one more dedicated dog centre is also planned to strengthen our operations," she added.

Local residents have demanded urgent and effective measures to ensure public safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)