 Mumbai: Powai Police Book Two For Operating Drone Illegally Over Marol Police Training Centre
Powai police booked Rahul Valmiky, 40, and his associate Sanju, 42, for flying a drone without permission over the Marol police training centre. Though Rahul had earlier sought approval for film shooting, he allegedly operated the drone illegally on Sept 12. Sanju fled; Rahul was detained.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Mumbai: Powai Police Book Two For Operating Drone Illegally Over Marol Police Training Centre | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police booked two individuals, including Rahul Valmiky, 40, manager of S.R. Brothers Location, for allegedly using a drone illegally and without a licence over the police training centre at Marol and its vicinity. In the past, Valmiky had approached the police for permission to conduct drone shooting at the training centre. However, on Friday, he arrived at the centre and operated the drone without permission. The police detained him on the same day.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the police training centre is located at Marol, Andheri East. On September 12 at 9:30 am, Valmiky arrived at the training centre and told Pramod Thackery, 51, a sub-inspector with the reserve force, that he had come to hand over a permission letter to the principal of the centre. He stated that he wanted to shoot at the centre for a film and would be shooting for six days from October 18. He submitted the letter seeking permission.

In the meantime, the officer went to the ground. When he returned to the office, Valmiky was still there and told him that he would go to see the shooting location. As Valmiky had previously conducted a shooting at the centre with permission, the officer allowed him to go to the ground.

At 12:05 pm, the officer heard a sound like that of a drone. He came out of the office and noticed a black-coloured drone operating over the centre. Investigation revealed that Valmiky and his associate were operating the drone. The officer, Thackery, instructed them to take the drone down. The drone operator was identified as Sanju Valmiky,42). Meanwhile, Sanju escaped from the centre. The police detained Rahul Valmiky and registered a case against both under Sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both accused reside in Mira Road East.

