Mumbai News: Phase 2 Of Kala Ghoda Precinct Development Gets BMC Approval

Proposed Plaza With Cars | Image accessed by FPJ

As the 1st phase of Kala Ghoda precinct development is nearing completion, BMC has approved phase 2 of development which will uplift five roads along with a plaza and parking space for citizens. The initiative is expected to transform Kala Ghoda into a more pedestrian friendly space.

Roads Included in Phase 2

Five roads which will undergo revamp in Phase 2 are Mahatma Gandhi Road, K. Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane and Forbes Street. Work is ongoing at V B Gandhi Marg, Rutherfield Street, Rope Walk Lane, Saibaba Road and B Bharucha Road as part of Phase 1.

Phase 2 Of Kala Ghoda Precinct Development Gets BMC Approval | Image accessed by FPJ

One key aspect of phase 2 is walking plaza with more parking space at Kala Ghoda. As part of the plan, road outside Rhythm house (portion of K. Dubash Road) will be converted into a plaza. Road outside Jehangir Art Gallery will be a two way street.

A combination of materials —Basalt Natural Finish Stone, Basalt Leather Finish Stone, Maroon Granite Stone and Yellow Granite Stone— will be used for flooring and design of the plaza. Adding to this, landscaping of the plaza will be done with trees such as Bakul Tree, Variegated Pendanus, Heliconia Psittacorum, Purple Heart and Golden Durante.

Phase 2 Divided into 2A and 2B

“Given the extensive work required in phase 2 of the project it can be further divided in phase 2A and 2B. Initiatives like extending the existing parking facility at Kala Ghoda into underground parking will be part of phase 2B. We are excited to see this plan taking shape. Under the vision of Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and local MLA Rahul Narwekar this initiative is set to transform Kala Ghoda into a greener, and more pedestrian-friendly space. Kala Ghoda will attract local as well as international tourists," said former BJP local corporator Makrand Narwekar.

According to the plan, the lanes will get new pavements lights and greener vicinity. Kala Ghoda is strategically located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay, Jehangir Art Gallery, National gallery of Modern Art, Institute of Contemporary Art and Eliyahoo Synagogue making it the art and cultural precinct of Mumbai. The concept of vehicle-free zone is also being implemented at Kala Ghoda.

BMC Approvals and Implementation

Narwekar, who has been following up with the BMC to complete this project added that the plans by Urban Design Architecture (UDA) have got BMC approvals. Phase 2A is estimated at Rs 12 crores. Once approvals are received from all agencies, tender process will begin.