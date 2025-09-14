Mumbai Fire Safety Push: BMC To Propose Mandatory Electrical Audits After Dahisar High-Rise Blaze Kills 2

BMC To Propose Mandatory Electrical Audits After Dahisar High-Rise Blaze Kills 2 | File Photo

Mumbai: Following a recent high-rise fire in Dahisar that claimed two lives, the BMC is pushing for mandatory electrical audits, similar to fire audits. In a meeting with the fire brigade, it has been decided to draft a proposal for the state government, as the BMC lacks legal authority to enforce such audits—this lies with the state’s Chief Electrical Inspectorate. With 60% of city fires linked to faulty electrical circuits, the BMC will also explore preventive measures to reduce such incidents.

Rising Cases of Electrical Fires in Mumbai

On September 7, a major fire erupted in the electric meter box of a 23-storey SRA building in Dahisar, with dense smoke hampering fire officials efforts to pinpoint the exact source. This incident is part of a growing pattern, with several similar fires in recent years tragically resulting in the loss of lives.

Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, bi-annual fire audits are mandatory for all high-rise buildings. However, there is still no legal provision requiring compulsory electrical audits in fully occupied buildings.

Short Circuits: The Leading Cause of Blazes

"Short circuits, the leading cause of fires in Mumbai buildings, are mainly due to poor maintenance, substandard wiring materials, and overloading. Following the 2022 Sachinam Heights fire in Tardeo that claimed nine lives, the Chief Electrical Inspector was informed to audit all high-rises above 15 metres (five floors) under Section 36 of the Central Electrical Regulations, 2010. “There is a provision to mandate this, and we are trying to invoke it,” said a senior fire official.

Negligence in Wiring and Maintenance

He further added that, "Wiring maintenance is often neglected. Loose connections, unchanged input capacity despite added appliances, and aging wiring are major causes of electrical fires. Areas like Kalbadevi still have hanging wires. Whenever utility increases, proper evaluation and corresponding rewiring should be done.”

Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner said, “Like fire audits, electrical audits are also important for the city. We are also exploring preventive measures to reduce such fire incidents. A proposal will be discussed with the state government after the Municipal Commissioner’s approval.”

Mumbai’s Fire Statistics

* Most electrical fires are caused by faulty electrical outlets and old, outdated appliances, faulty lamps and light fixtures, misuse of extension cords, outdated wiring often causes electrical fires.

* Never use an appliance with a worn or frayed cord, which can send heat onto combustible surfaces like floors, curtains, and rugs that can start a fire.

* Appliances should be plugged directly into outlet and not plugged into an extension cord for any length of time.

* If wiring in house is several years old, it may not have the wiring capacity to handle the increased amounts of electrical appliances so it should be upgraded.

Housing Societies Must Step Up

Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWa), emphasized that housing societies should conduct electrical audits every six months, just like fire audits.

He pointed out that no precautions are usually taken during renovations or when increasing electrical load by adding devices like computers. “There should also be a provision in the bylaws mandating regular electrical audits,” he added.

