Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Raigad On Orange Alert For Heavy Rain | FPJ

Mumbai and it's metropolitan region is expected to recieve heavy rain on Monday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned for Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places. For Monday, the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are placed under Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall) and Raigad under Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall.

It is not only the capital city, but the entire state is placed under alert for heavy rainfall. Ratnagiri and ghats of Pune and Satara are also on Orange Alert. While the Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha region are under Yellow Alert for the next four days.

Monsoon Withdrawal Leads to Showers

The IMD on Sunday stated that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon has began in some parts of the country. As a result, heavy showers are expected. In the intervening night of Saturday September 13 and Sunday September 14, Mumbai was lashed with intense rainfall. The IMD sounded Orange Alert in the midnight and several areas received more than 50 mm rainfall.

As of September 14, Mumbai has received 97.11% of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs recieved 2,328 mm of rainfall, western suburbs with 2,300 mm and city with 1,800 mm of rainfall.

Weather Forecast for Next 48 Hours

For the next 48 hours, the skies in Mumbai city and suburbs will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm/lightening towards evening /night in suburb. The maximum & minimum temperatures will be around 29 deg. C. and 24 deg. C.

