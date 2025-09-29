Mumbai Crime: EOW Files 275-Page Chargesheet Against 2 Jewellers In ₹12.77 Crore Fraud Case

EOW Files 275-Page Chargesheet Against 2 Jewellers In ₹12.77 Crore Fraud Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a 275-page chargesheet in Esplanade Court against jewellers Birju Salla and Vaibhav Thakar for allegedly cheating another jeweller of gold, silver, and diamonds worth ₹12.77 crore. The chargesheet also includes statements from 12 witnesses.

Arrest of Birju Salla

In July, the EOW had arrested Birju Kishor Kumar Salla (45), who had been absconding after allegedly defrauding a fellow jeweller. He was traced to a hotel in Gujarat, where he had been hiding.

FIR and Investigation

According to the EOW, an FIR was registered against Salla on June 10 at LT Marg Police Station. After weeks of evading arrest, investigators tracked his movements to Gujarat. Acting on a tip-off, Gujarat Police detained him from the hotel and handed him over to the Mumbai EOW team.

