Mumbai: Elderly Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Mantralaya Over Inaction On Complaints

Mumbai: A dramatic incident unfolded outside the Mantralaya main gate this evening when a 65 to 70-year-old man, identified as Prem Bajaj, attempted self-immolation in protest against inaction on his repeated complaints.

About The Incident

According to Marine Drive Police, the incident occurred at around 4:55 pm. Bajaj, a resident of The Garden View Society, Sector 19, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, claimed he had been suffering due to a neighboring dry fruit factory that operates round the clock. Despite filing multiple complaints, no action was taken, leading him to stage an extreme protest.

Bajaj allegedly poured a flammable substance on himself outside the Mantralaya gate. However, police officers on duty, including Sub-Inspector Nagaral and his team, swiftly intervened, preventing the self-immolation attempt. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to Marine Drive Police Station in the Colaba Mobile-1 vehicle for further action. The matter is under investigation.

