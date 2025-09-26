 Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW | Representative Image

Mumbai: A high-profile financial fraud case involving a loss of ₹30 crore has come to light after Rahul Ramkishan Sharma (43), a resident of Malabar Hill, lodged a complaint with the MRA Marg Police. The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

The complainant alleged that Mahendra Kumar, acting as a promoter and director of M/s Kalatronics Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., along with the other accused, misled him by giving false information about their company’s semiconductor design business. They allegedly lured the complainant to invest by claiming that the semiconductor business was expanding rapidly,the company was eligible for government schemes and tax benefits, and Substantial foreign investments were expected in Kalatronics Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
The fraud reportedly took place at Storm Soft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., 6th Feltham House, 2nd Floor, Ballard Estate. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The EOW has now taken over the probe, and further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and establish the role of each accused.

