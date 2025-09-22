 Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek AWBI Intervention

On Thursday, The Free Press Journal reported that Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police booked three individuals, named Saddam Hussain, Raju Gautam and an unknown accomplice, for allegedly assaulting a community dog Barfi and forcefully relocating it from Queen’s Park in Mira Road (E).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
The activists who found the body |

Animal activists have sought help from the animal welfare board of India (AWBI) to deliver justice to Barfi, a friendly community dog living in Mira Road (E), that was mercilessly killed by three local men. The activists have alleged that police have failed to investigate the case and have been very lenient against the accused.

Police Delay Alleged

On Thursday, The Free Press Journal reported that Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police booked three individuals, named Saddam Hussain, Raju Gautam and an unknown accomplice, for allegedly assaulting a community dog Barfi and forcefully relocating it from Queen’s Park in Mira Road (E). The dog was left in the locality when it was very young and since has been looked after by the locals.

Activists have alleged that although the complainant reached out to the police on September 15, the same day of the assault, to register a complaint but an FIR was registered on September 16 only after significant pressure from social activists and political figures. They alleged that the police detained one of the accused on the same day of assault but released him without registering a complaint.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Search Led by Locals

The police visited the site in Uttan where Barfi was supposedly left but claimed that it could not find the dog. After six-day-long search operation, activists and local animal lovers, including Roshan Pathak, Leena Mehta, Swapnil Tapse, Arslaan Malik, Sachin Jilka and Dr Vivek Rawat, found the dog’s body on Sunday evening around 20km away from the site searched by the police. However, they alleged that the investigating officer reached the spot, which was only 6km away from Mira Road police station, after over five hours which delayed the post mortem to the next day.

The group that found Barfi’s body, highlighted that an animal ambulance was unavailable due to which a local animal lover had to offer her personal car and another young activist drove to Lower Parel at midnight to reach the hospital.

Pathak, who is an animal rights advisor at PAL Foundation who found the dog’s body, said, “We searched day and night for six days, which is actually the police’s job, before discovering Barfi's lifeless body. Perhaps Barfi would still be alive today if the cops had acted appropriately on the first day. Even after locating the body on our own, the police did not provide any assistance as we had to wait for more than five hours along with the body amid heavy rain just for the investigating officer to arrive for punchnama.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Book Trio For Assaulting and Relocating Community Dog Barfi; Animal...
article-image

Activists’ Stand

Activists have alleged that the dog would have been alive if the police had reacted proactively on the day of incident. Following the incident, the legal team of Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation wrote a letter to AWBI seeking the board to direct the police to expedite the investigation and ensure strict legal action against the accused. They have requested the board for help to set a precedent that deters such brutality in the future and emphasises the seriousness of animal cruelty.

“This incident raises grave concerns not just for animal welfare, but for public safety as well. Individuals capable of such violent and inhumane acts against innocent animals pose a potential threat to society at large. The cruelty displayed reflects a deeply disturbing mindset that requires urgent attention,” read the letter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

FPJ Interview: 'Maoists On The Verge Of Eradication In Gadchiroli,' Says PSI Vasudeo Madavi, Who...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...

IndusInd Bank ₹1900 Crore Scam: EOW Records Ex-CFO Govinda Jain’s Statement For 1.5 Hours In...