Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Police Book Trio For Assaulting and Relocating Community Dog Barfi; Animal Lovers Demand Its Recovery

The community dog Barfi |

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked three individuals for assaulting a community dog and relocating it from Queen’s Park in Mira Road (E). Animal lovers in Mumbai are now demanding justice for the friendly dog Barfi and demanding strict punishment to the perpetrators.

MBVV Police Files FIR

On Tuesday, MBVV police registered a first information report (FIR) against Saddam Hussain, Raju Gautam and an unknown accomplice for allegedly assaulting and illegally relocating a community dog named Barfi from Queen’s Park near Ramdev Park in Mira Road (E). The FIR was registered based on a complaint from a Bhayandar-based social worker Reshma Tapase.

Details In The FIR

According to the FIR, Tapase received information from an acquaintance, who informed her that three individuals, who reside in the same locality, severely assaulted the dog, put him in a sack and took it away on early Monday morning between 4am and 5am. It also stated that a tea seller, who witnessed the assault while opening his shop, claimed that all three accused returned to his shop for a cup of tea and told him that they left the dog in Uttan.

Tapase, who is the president of Tathastu Foundation, said, “What happened that morning is not only shocking, but heartbreaking. The accused must face strict action for this cruel act. Animal cruelty is increasing at an alarming pace, and it reflects the decline of humanity in our society. Barfi was not just a dog but family, a loving soul who deserved care and protection. We stand united to demand justice for Barfi, and we will take every legal step necessary to ensure the culprit is punished and that such violence is never repeated.”

Animal Activists Demand Strict Action

According to animal lovers, Barfi was left at Queen’s Park when it was very young and has since been looked after by the locals, including nearby businesses and particularly restaurants and cafes which used to feed it regularly. While the FIR states only assault and relocation, animal lovers and activists fear that the dog might not have survived the intensity of assault. After the assault, animal lovers have been demanding the police to find the dog and take strict action against the perpetrators.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, said, “I was shocked after knowing the details of this incident. This kind of act is unacceptable and strict action should be taken against such people. Barfi was too friendly and was loved by children. In the past, around four dogs have gone missing from the same location and none of them have been found.”