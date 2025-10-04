Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work | Video

Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North) Projects, Orders To Expedite Work |

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, on Saturday, inspected key infrastructure projects in Mumbai, including the twin tunnel site at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon under Phase 3(B) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project and the Versova–Bhayander stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North).

During the visit, Gagrani reviewed project layouts, interacted with engineers and issued firm directives to speed up the work. He stressed that all necessary permissions and no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the Coastal Road (North) project must be secured without delay and instructed officials to fast-track land acquisition for areas affected by the alignment.

Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Shashank Bhore, Chief Engineer (Bridges) Uttam Shrote, P North Ward Assistant Commissioner Kundan Valvi, along with other senior officials and project consultants, accompanied him on the inspection.

The BMC chief’s visit also highlighted progress on the six-lane flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, a crucial part of Phase 3(A) of the GMLR project. Out of 31 planned piers, 27 have already been completed, with work on the remaining four currently underway near Ratnagiri Junction. The flyover, stretching 1,265 meters, is being built using box girders and reinforced concrete and will also feature a pedestrian bridge equipped with escalators.

According to the project timeline, girder launching, deck slab casting, and approach road construction will begin soon. The approach road at Dindoshi Court is expected to be finished by January 31, 2026, while the one at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari will be completed by April 30, 2026. The flyover is targeted to open for traffic by May 16, 2026. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar also reviewed the project’s progress at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

A senior BMC bridge department official said that of the 26 spans, 12 have been completed, with the remaining 14 scheduled for completion by February 15, 2026. While construction is progressing steadily on most parts, some work on the Mulund side is facing delays due to rehabilitation and land acquisition challenges. Once resolved, the pending flyover work will resume.

The Rs 14,000-crore GMLR project, spanning 12.2 km, will link the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, slashing travel time between the suburbs from 75 minutes to just 25. Once completed, it promises to deliver seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai, easing congestion and commuter woes.

