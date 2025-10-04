Mumbai: MSF Jawan Killed After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Malad & Goregaon

Mumbai local train | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawan lost his life after falling from a crowded local train on Friday. The incident, which took place between Malad and Goregaon, has once again raised serious concerns over commuter safety during peak hours.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ganesh Jagdale, who was attached to the Dahisar police station. According to reports, Jagdale had finished his night duty and boarded a Churchgate-bound local from Dahisar around 8:30 am. The train, packed with commuters during the morning rush hour, left him standing precariously close to the door.

Between Malad and Goregaon stations, Jagdale was reportedly caught in a wave of pushing and jostling inside the compartment. Unable to maintain his balance, he fell off the moving train and landed on the tracks. Gravely injured, he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported ABP Majha.

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of accidental death. Jagdale had only recently been transferred from Vanrai police station in Goregaon East to Dahisar police station, where he had joined duty just a day earlier.

This accident adds to a growing list of fatalities caused by overcrowding in Mumbai’s suburban trains. Despite repeated incidents, safety measures remain a major concern, with thousands of daily commuters continuing to risk their lives by travelling on open footboards.

Mumbai Local Train To Get Major Upgrade Soon

Amid rising criticism, the Indian Railways on Friday announced that a prototype of a closed-door local train has been developed and will soon undergo pilot trials. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier assured that all newly manufactured trains would be equipped with automatic door-closing systems. Efforts are also being made to retrofit the existing fleet to curb accidents caused by passengers falling from open doors.

#WATCH | After the death of passengers in Mumbra after falling from a local train, the Minister of Railways had announced to make close-door locals for Mumbai suburban trains to prevent such incidents. A prototype of a closed-door local is ready now, which will soon be put to a… pic.twitter.com/o3FY8n50v6 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

The move follows the June 9 Mumbra tragedy, where eight commuters died after falling from a crowded train. Officials stress that automatic door closures will majorly enhance passenger safety and reduce such fatal mishaps.

