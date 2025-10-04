Cyclone Shakti LIVE Tracker: Where is Cyclonic Storm Now? Tracker Shows Severe System Over Arabian Sea; Maharashtra On Alert |

Mumbai: Cyclone Shakti, the first post-monsoon cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea this year, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is currently moving westwards over open waters, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Packing wind speeds of around 100 kmph with stronger gusts, the system has already turned sea conditions rough to very rough along the west coast, leading multiple warnings.

420 km SW of Karachi (Pakistan) and 600 km ENE of Masirah (Oman). It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach NW and adjoining WC Arabian Sea by 5th October. Thereafter, it will recurve and move east-northeastwards from morning of 6thOctober 2025 and weaken gradually. pic.twitter.com/pOCPXrq8cs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 4, 2025

Where Is Cylcone Shakti Now?

As of 8:30 am on October 4, 2025, Cyclone Shakti was centered over the northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, near latitude 22.0°N and longitude 64.5°E. It lies about 470 km west of Dwarka in Gujarat, 470 km west-southwest of Naliya, 420 km southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, and 600 km east-northeast of Masirah in Oman.

The system is moving west-southwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph. IMD forecasts suggest that the cyclone will continue on this track through Sunday, October 5, before curving east-northeastwards from October 6. Gradual weakening is likely thereafter.

Currently classified as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, Shakti is sustaining maximum surface wind speeds of 100 kmph, gusting higher. While its center remains over the Arabian Sea, the system’s wide circulation is expected to influence weather patterns along the west coast, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. By October 6, the storm is projected to change course towards the northeast, reducing in strength as it moves closer to the coast.

IMD Issues Alert For Mumbai & Konkan

The IMD has issued alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Between October 3 and 5, winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are forecast over the North Maharashtra coast. Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, making fishing and sea travel extremely dangerous. Fishermen have been categorically warned against venturing into the sea until further notice.

The cyclone is also feeding moisture into the mainland. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in East Vidarbha and Marathwada, while parts of North Konkan may witness flooding due to intense cloud build-up and moisture inflow. Low-lying regions are considered particularly vulnerable as strong rains combine with tidal surges.

Maharashtra Govt Keeping Close Eye

The Maharashtra government has directed district authorities to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and flood-prone areas, and issue public advisories against sea travel. Officials have been instructed to remain on high alert through the weekend and ensure that relief measures can be deployed swiftly if the situation worsens.

For now, Cyclone Shakti remains positioned out at sea, but its evolving path and strong winds mean that the west coast, especially Maharashtra, must stay on guard in the coming days.

