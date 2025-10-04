Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours; Video Viral |

Mumbai: In a dramatic late-night incident, a youth named Siddhesh was trapped under the Jogeshwari Metro station after his leg got stuck in a drainage hole constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident occurred around midnight on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Siddhesh, caught in a brawl between two groups, slipped and his leg went into one of the uncovered water drainage holes. He was rescued after nearly four hours following a rescue operation by firefighters.

Video Of Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral

A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on the internet. In a viral video shared online by news portal MumbaiTV, Siddhesh can be seen sitting on the road with his leg stuck in the narrow hole. A team of firefighting officials can be seen engaged in a rescue operation to free him. A firefighter can be seen digging the road with a machine while others hold him and make sure he doesn't lose consciousness during the operation.

Details On The Incident

According to reports, three groups of men had gathered near the spot and were consuming alcohol when an argument broke out. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight. While one group fled, two others continued clashing and amid the chaos, Siddhesh’s leg got trapped in the narrow hole.

Initially, Siddhesh and his friends attempted to free his leg but failed. As the situation worsened, the local police and fire brigade were called in. Fire officials rushed to the spot and launched a complex rescue operation that lasted nearly four hours. To free Siddhesh, the team had to cut through portions of the road surface around the drainage opening.

The ordeal was further complicated when Siddhesh’s oxygen levels began to drop, heightening concerns for his safety. Eventually, firefighters managed to extract his leg and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported Aaj Tak.

