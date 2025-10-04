 Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours; Video Viral

Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours; Video Viral

A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, the individual can be seen sitting on the road with his leg stuck in the narrow hole. A team of firefighting officials can be seen engaged in a rescue operation to free him. A firefighter can be seen digging the road with a machine to rescue him.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours; Video Viral |

Mumbai: In a dramatic late-night incident, a youth named Siddhesh was trapped under the Jogeshwari Metro station after his leg got stuck in a drainage hole constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident occurred around midnight on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Siddhesh, caught in a brawl between two groups, slipped and his leg went into one of the uncovered water drainage holes. He was rescued after nearly four hours following a rescue operation by firefighters.

Video Of Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral

A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on the internet. In a viral video shared online by news portal MumbaiTV, Siddhesh can be seen sitting on the road with his leg stuck in the narrow hole. A team of firefighting officials can be seen engaged in a rescue operation to free him. A firefighter can be seen digging the road with a machine while others hold him and make sure he doesn't lose consciousness during the operation.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'I Love Muhammad' Stickers Forcefully Pasted On Vehicles By Unknown Individuals In Kurla;...
article-image

Details On The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta

According to reports, three groups of men had gathered near the spot and were consuming alcohol when an argument broke out. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight. While one group fled, two others continued clashing and amid the chaos, Siddhesh’s leg got trapped in the narrow hole.

Initially, Siddhesh and his friends attempted to free his leg but failed. As the situation worsened, the local police and fire brigade were called in. Fire officials rushed to the spot and launched a complex rescue operation that lasted nearly four hours. To free Siddhesh, the team had to cut through portions of the road surface around the drainage opening.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Tries 'Aura Farming' Dance On Bhayandar Railway Track, Rescued By Passengers | Viral...
article-image

The ordeal was further complicated when Siddhesh’s oxygen levels began to drop, heightening concerns for his safety. Eventually, firefighters managed to extract his leg and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported Aaj Tak.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP For Vitiating Harmony; Calls Devendra...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP For Vitiating Harmony; Calls Devendra...

Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours;...

Mumbai: Youth’s Leg Gets Stuck In BMC Drainage Hole At Jogeshwari Metro, Rescued After 4 Hours;...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe At Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Says...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe At Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Says...

Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North)...

Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Inspects Goregaon-Mulund Link Road & Coastal Road (North)...

Cyclone Shakti LIVE Tracker: Where is Cyclonic Storm Now? Tracker Shows Severe System Over Arabian...

Cyclone Shakti LIVE Tracker: Where is Cyclonic Storm Now? Tracker Shows Severe System Over Arabian...