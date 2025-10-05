Palghar News: Boisar Erupts In Protest Against ₹19,000-Crore Murbe Port Project | File

Palghar, Maharashtra: Boisar MIDC turned into a flashpoint on Saturday as angry villagers from Murbe and nearby fishing hamlets stormed outside the Jindal company gates, demanding that the upcoming public hearing on Murbe Port be scrapped.

With black flags in hand, women, fishermen, and sarpanches raised thunderous slogans — “Ek do ek do, Jindal Bandar fek do” — before setting fire to the port’s concept drawings. Some even created a rangoli from ashes, calling it the “end of the port dream.”

Locals Slam EIA Report, Cite Environmental Violations

The project, to be executed by JSW Infrastructure, has met with mounting resistance from local communities who allege that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report—spanning over 1,300 pages—is riddled with loopholes.

Villagers argue that no proper studies regarding CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone), CZMPs (Coastal Zone Management Plans), or other environmental safeguards were conducted, leaving them unable to raise informed objections during the upcoming public hearing.

Project Expansion Sparks Outrage

Originally designed for three berths, the Murbe Port project has now expanded to 16 berths, with costs soaring from ₹4,800 crore in October 2024 to nearly ₹19,000 crore.

Locals allege the government is misleading citizens to push through a project that would displace fishing communities and devastate the fragile coastline. According to the proposed plan, 1,065 acres will be reclaimed, with a 10-kilometre breakwater wall stretching from Morve to Satpati.

“If seawalls stretch from Morve to Satpati, where will the water go? Into our villages!” shouted a protester.

Villagers Unite Under Virodhi Samiti Banner

The agitation was led by the Murbe Jindal Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, with president Monalisa Tare, secretary Pramod Arekar, treasurer Sachin Patil, and sarpanches from Murbe, Nandgaon, Kumbhavli, Alewadi, Nawapur, and Satpati at the forefront.

Farmers, fishing society leaders, and several political representatives joined the protest. Villagers had earlier requested the district administration to postpone the hearing, but with no response, the agitation turned more intense.

“We will not allow this port to come up. If the administration ignores us, our agitation will only get stronger,” warned the Samiti leaders.

Company, Government Assure Safeguards

Despite the rising opposition, JSW Infrastructure and the Maharashtra Maritime Board maintain that environmental safeguards and social measures are integral to the project.

The plan includes mangrove and coastal conservation, a 123-hectare greenbelt, and dedicated provisions for traditional fishing activities. The port is expected to generate 2,000 construction jobs and 2,500 operational jobs, while boosting trade across Palghar, Thane, Tarapur, and Vapi.

A total of ₹50 crore has been earmarked for healthcare, education, infrastructure, skill development, environmental conservation, and sports facilities, ensuring community benefits.

Public Hearing to Proceed Amid Heightened Tensions

Locals have vowed to escalate protests if authorities continue to ignore the concerns of coastal residents. The public hearing on October 6 will now take place under heightened scrutiny, with environmental activists and the company set to present their cases.