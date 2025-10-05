'Maharashtra Needs Freedom Of Religion Act To Curb Forced Conversions': All India Saints Committee | Representational Image

Thane: The All India Saints Committee, an organisation representing Hindu religious leaders, has called for the enactment of a Freedom of Religion Act in Maharashtra, similar to laws passed by other states, to stop religious conversions carried out through force, temptation, or deceit.

Addressing the media at the Government Rest House in Thane on Saturday, Swami Jitendranandaji Maharaj, General Secretary of the All India Saints Committee, Varanasi, said that India’s greatness lies in its religious diversity and traditions.

‘Freedom Facing Crisis Due to Conversions’

“The foundation of this diversity is freedom of religion, which grants every individual the right to live according to their faith and adopt their own way of worship. However, this freedom is facing a serious crisis in the form of religious conversion,” said Maharaj.

He added, “Conversions done through deceit, force, or temptation are not only a violation of an individual’s personal freedom but also an attack on the cultural identity of society.”

Constitutional Rights with Reasonable Limits

Citing the Indian Constitution, Maharaj said, “Religious freedom is guaranteed under Article 25, but it is subject to public order, morality, and health. This means that every individual can hold their own faith and propagate it, but not by infringing on others’ rights.”

He stressed that converting communities rooted in Indian culture through allurements is not religious freedom but “a modern form of religious servitude.”

‘Forced Conversions Are a Crime, Not Freedom’

“Forced conversions are not freedom, but a crime,” Maharaj asserted. “History bears witness that conversions done through deceit, force, or lure have led to division and conflict in society. In medieval times, conversions forced by the sword destroyed countless Indian traditions. Today, foreign funding and missionary activity target villages, forests, and impoverished areas,” he said.

He further added that the aim of the proposed Freedom of Religion Act is not to restrict genuine faith but to prevent conversions through coercion, deceit, or allurements.

‘Law Should Ensure Transparency in Conversions’

“According to these laws, if someone genuinely wishes to change their religion of their own free will, they should inform the administration to ensure that no pressure or inducement is involved,” he explained.

Maharaj concluded by urging the Maharashtra government to consider similar legislation to protect social harmony and uphold the spirit of constitutional freedom.