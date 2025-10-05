 Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041

Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041

The Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA), among the most vocal groups, raised concerns over the conversion of green spaces into residential plots, lack of transparency in SRA plot designations, non-disclosure of total built-up area, and the proposed VIP helipad.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 06:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041 |

Mumbai: Environmentalists, urban planners, and local residents have voiced strong objections during the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) public hearing on the Revised Draft Development (DP) Plan 2041 for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (BBRS), Blocks III to VI.

The Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA), among the most vocal groups, raised concerns over the conversion of green spaces into residential plots, lack of transparency in SRA plot designations, non-disclosure of total built-up area, and the proposed VIP helipad.

Green Spaces at Risk

The revised DP for BBRS, covering Blocks III to VI, spans approximately 237.02 hectares in South Mumbai’s A-Ward. The NPCCA emphasised that in Mumbai’s densely built urban environment, public open spaces, such as gardens and recreation grounds, are essential lifelines for maintaining quality of life. Any proposal to convert these areas into residential or other uses is deeply concerning and unacceptable.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041
Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041
D B Patil Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Morcha Postponed After CM Fadnavis’ Assurance
D B Patil Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Morcha Postponed After CM Fadnavis’ Assurance
Panvel Teen Loses Arms, Slips Into Coma After Electrocution At Pandal Site; Contractor Booked Under BNS For Negligence
Panvel Teen Loses Arms, Slips Into Coma After Electrocution At Pandal Site; Contractor Booked Under BNS For Negligence
'Maharashtra Needs Freedom Of Religion Act To Curb Forced Conversions': All India Saints Committee
'Maharashtra Needs Freedom Of Religion Act To Curb Forced Conversions': All India Saints Committee

Transparency Concerns in Development Plans

The draft plan lacks critical transparency, specifically in: Non-disclosure of total development potential (in sq. ft.) for SRA clusters, Absence of comprehensive built-up area details for existing and proposed land use categories — residential, commercial, government, public amenities, etc., Lack of a separate land use map for the 109.88 hectares (271.52 acres) of newly reclaimed land, showing plot numbers, sizes, designated uses, and maximum development potential

The NPCCA stressed that these disclosures are necessary to enable informed public review and meaningful civic participation.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

Additional Objections

Further issues raised include: Non-disclosure of existing tree cover across BBRS, The VIP helipad must prioritise public use, especially for medical emergencies, with thorough noise and environmental impact assessments, Land use changes for Plots 239A and 243A, currently low-density green spaces with significant tree cover, could allow large-scale development; full development potential must be disclosed, Several plots, including 240, 105, 88A, 88B, 119A, 239A, and 243A, are reserved for parking (up to 1,000 cars), but plot sizes and parking capacity details remain undisclosed

The NPCCA insists that any plan reducing public green cover or prioritising elite infrastructure over the public interest must be rigorously scrutinised with full transparency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041

Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041

D B Patil Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Morcha Postponed After CM Fadnavis’ Assurance

D B Patil Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Morcha Postponed After CM Fadnavis’ Assurance

Panvel Teen Loses Arms, Slips Into Coma After Electrocution At Pandal Site; Contractor Booked Under...

Panvel Teen Loses Arms, Slips Into Coma After Electrocution At Pandal Site; Contractor Booked Under...

'Maharashtra Needs Freedom Of Religion Act To Curb Forced Conversions': All India Saints Committee

'Maharashtra Needs Freedom Of Religion Act To Curb Forced Conversions': All India Saints Committee

Palghar News: Boisar Erupts In Protest Against ₹19,000-Crore Murbe Port Project

Palghar News: Boisar Erupts In Protest Against ₹19,000-Crore Murbe Port Project