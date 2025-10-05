Mumbai News: Public, Environmentalists Raise Concerns Over Backbay Reclamation Draft Plan 2041 |

Mumbai: Environmentalists, urban planners, and local residents have voiced strong objections during the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) public hearing on the Revised Draft Development (DP) Plan 2041 for the Backbay Reclamation Scheme (BBRS), Blocks III to VI.

The Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA), among the most vocal groups, raised concerns over the conversion of green spaces into residential plots, lack of transparency in SRA plot designations, non-disclosure of total built-up area, and the proposed VIP helipad.

Green Spaces at Risk

The revised DP for BBRS, covering Blocks III to VI, spans approximately 237.02 hectares in South Mumbai’s A-Ward. The NPCCA emphasised that in Mumbai’s densely built urban environment, public open spaces, such as gardens and recreation grounds, are essential lifelines for maintaining quality of life. Any proposal to convert these areas into residential or other uses is deeply concerning and unacceptable.

Transparency Concerns in Development Plans

The draft plan lacks critical transparency, specifically in: Non-disclosure of total development potential (in sq. ft.) for SRA clusters, Absence of comprehensive built-up area details for existing and proposed land use categories — residential, commercial, government, public amenities, etc., Lack of a separate land use map for the 109.88 hectares (271.52 acres) of newly reclaimed land, showing plot numbers, sizes, designated uses, and maximum development potential

The NPCCA stressed that these disclosures are necessary to enable informed public review and meaningful civic participation.

Additional Objections

Further issues raised include: Non-disclosure of existing tree cover across BBRS, The VIP helipad must prioritise public use, especially for medical emergencies, with thorough noise and environmental impact assessments, Land use changes for Plots 239A and 243A, currently low-density green spaces with significant tree cover, could allow large-scale development; full development potential must be disclosed, Several plots, including 240, 105, 88A, 88B, 119A, 239A, and 243A, are reserved for parking (up to 1,000 cars), but plot sizes and parking capacity details remain undisclosed

The NPCCA insists that any plan reducing public green cover or prioritising elite infrastructure over the public interest must be rigorously scrutinised with full transparency.