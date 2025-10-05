Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Caught Driving Mercedes-Benz Recklessly At High Speed In Mulund; Mother Booked

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Mulund police have registered a case against the mother of a 16-year-old boy who was caught driving a high-end Mercedes-Benz at high speed in the Mulund (West) area.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 27 on Dumping Road near the Panch Rasta junction and MG Road. According to the Mulund police, the minor was spotted driving the vehicle recklessly around 2.30 am. Following a preliminary inquiry, officials booked the boy’s mother, Uma Rakesh Dhingra, 45, under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the complaint filed by police sub-inspector Ashok Ramdas Shelar of the Mulund police station, police head constable Rajendra Chougule, who was on night patrol duty, noticed a black Mercedes S-Class (MH 02 BG 7030) speeding on MG Road. Chougule attempted to flag the vehicle down, but the driver did not stop. With the help of nearby citizens, the police eventually managed to intercept the car. Upon questioning, the boy initially claimed to be 18 years old and a resident of Mulund Colony, but failed to produce a valid driver’s license.

As the investigation continued, eyewitnesses informed the police that the boy had been driving dangerously and narrowly avoided several vehicles and pedestrians in the area. The minor was detained along with the car and brought to the Mulund police station. When questioned further, he gave evasive answers regarding his age. The police then summoned his parents and asked for official documents.

His mother, Uma, arrived at the police station and submitted the boy’s birth certificate and Aadhaar card, which confirmed that he was born on February 20, 2009 — making him just 16 years and 7 months old. After verifying the documents, police registered a case on October 3 under Section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which holds the guardian or owner responsible for allowing a minor to drive without a valid license.

According to the FIR, Uma allegedly allowed her son to drive the Mercedes-Benz despite knowing that he was underage and unlicensed. The boy is accused of endangering not only his own life but also the lives of others by driving rashly, negligently, and irresponsibly on a public road. The further investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.

