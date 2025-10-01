Mumbai: 'I Love Muhammad' Stickers Forcefully Pasted On Vehicles By Unknown Individuals In Kurla; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted in Mumbai’s Kurla after videos surfaced showing individuals forcefully pasting stickers that read 'I Love Muhammad' on vehicles, including bikes and rickshaws.

The incident, captured on video and shared by web news portal GalliNews on September 19, showed groups of men obstructing vehicles and applying the stickers without consent. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of police action against those involved.

'I Love Mahadev' Banners To Counter 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

The campaign has quickly escalated into a communal flashpoint. In response, Hindu groups have announced parallel gatherings across the city under the banner 'I Love Mahadev.' Leaders associated with these groups said the initiative was intended to counter what they described as a provocative campaign by Muslim organisations. A meeting was scheduled at Aarey Milk Colony on September 24 to discuss further mobilisation.

The sticker campaign in Mumbai is reportedly linked to tensions in Kanpur, where police filed cases against individuals for displaying similar 'I Love Muhammad' banners on public roads, citing hurt to the sentiments of other communities. Following that incident, Muslim groups in Mumbai erected banners outside mosques and on city streets as a mark of religious expression.

Right-wing outfits such as the Bajrang Dal have voiced strong objections. Gautam Ravaria, Konkan province co-convenor of the group, said the banners appeared designed to create unrest. “We are not opposed to the banners as such, but we are suspicious of their motive. In Kashmir, policemen were chased by people carrying these banners, which is a dangerous sign,” he stated. Ravaria added that their counter-campaign would likely be extended to other states.

'Legal Action Politically Motivated,' Says Mumbai-based Group

On the other hand, Muslim organisations have described the police actions against the banners as discriminatory. Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based group, submitted a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on September 24, condemning the registration of cases in Uttar Pradesh. The organisation alleged that the police were acting under politically motivated directives.

“The role of the police is to maintain law and order, not to silence individuals based on their religious beliefs. Such actions create fear and alienation within the Muslim community and weaken the democratic fabric of the country,” the group said in its letter. It further argued that such measures violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a), 21, and 25 of the Constitution. Raza Academy has demanded an impartial investigation into the police action and strict accountability for officers accused of exceeding their authority.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/