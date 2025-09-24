Hindu Groups Announce Gatherings In Mumbai With 'I Love Mahadev' Banners To Counter 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign By Muslims |

Hindu groups have announced gatherings in the city with banners saying 'I love Mahadev' to counter the 'I love Muhammad' campaign by Muslims.

Muslims have put up banners at mosques and on the streets in Mumbai in response to an incident in Kanpur where police registered cases against a group for displaying similar boards on a public road, saying that it hurt the religious sentiments of other religious communities.

Bajrang Dal Raises Concerns Over Banners

The Bajrang Dal said that the banners have been put up with an ulterior motive to create unrest. Gautam Ravaria, Konkan province co-convenor of the Bajrang Dal, said that in Kashmir, policemen were chased by people carrying the banners. "We are not opposed to the banners. But we are suspicious of their motive," said Ravaria, who added that their campaign will be replicated in other parts of the country.

On Wednesday, Hindus were asked to join a meeting at Aarey Milk Colony, Unit 20, in the evening.The dispute over the banners has deepened, with Muslim groups saying that the police action against the banners was religious discrimination.

Raza Academy Writes To President

Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based group, wrote to the President, Draupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, stating that the police are acting on behalf of certain politically motivated instructions. "The role of the police is to maintain law and order, not to silence or target individuals based on their religious beliefs or expressions. These actions by law-enforcing agencies are creating fear, unrest, and a sense of alienation among the youths and the members of the Muslim community, undermining the democratic fabric of our nation," the group said.

The police action is a violation of fundamental rights protected in the Constitution of India and more specifically of Article 19 (1)a, Article 21, and 25, the group said, appealing to the President to intervene and get the Uttar Pradesh police to withdraw all cases filed against individuals for writing, or displaying ' Love Muhammad'.

The group demanded that a high-level, impartial, and transparent investigation be conducted into these incidents, and strict action be taken against police officers who have acted in excess of their authority.