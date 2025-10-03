 Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Speech As Venomous And Desperate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Speech As Venomous And Desperate

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Speech As Venomous And Desperate

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule accused Thackeray of descending into "venomous rhetoric" during a public address on Thursday, which political observers have widely panned as tasteless and reflective of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's growing frustration.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday sharply criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent speech.

Bawankule Slams Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Venomous Rhetoric’

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule accused Thackeray of descending into "venomous rhetoric" during a public address on Thursday, which political observers have widely panned as tasteless and reflective of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's growing frustration. "Thackeray's remarks are nothing but a sign of his desperation after the recent defeats. His credibility is eroding in the eyes of the public, and he's lashing out wildly," Bawankule said.

The BJP leader suggested that Thackeray's fixation on attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stems from a lack of substantive agenda. "He's convinced that his political survival depends on slamming the BJP. But unlike Mahayuti, which commands over 51% voter support through real governance, Thackeray has no such capacity. That's why he's ramping up these baseless assaults to claw back some relevance," Bawankule added.

FPJ Shorts
India's Mall Makeover: Grade A Assets Projected To Rise By 60%, Institutional Investors Reshaping Retail Real Estate
India's Mall Makeover: Grade A Assets Projected To Rise By 60%, Institutional Investors Reshaping Retail Real Estate
Navi Mumbai News: Pipeline Burst In Koparkhairane Leads To Wastage Of Hundreds Of Litres Of Water; Watch Video
Navi Mumbai News: Pipeline Burst In Koparkhairane Leads To Wastage Of Hundreds Of Litres Of Water; Watch Video
NHAI Will Install Project Information Signboards With QR Codes Along Highways, Providing Emergency Helpline Numbers
NHAI Will Install Project Information Signboards With QR Codes Along Highways, Providing Emergency Helpline Numbers
RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 500 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 500 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Despite the barbs, Bawankule emphasized that the BJP remains steadfast in its mission. "We are undeterred by these verbal jabs. Our focus is solely on steering Maharashtra towards sustained progress and development, delivering on the promises that matter to the people," he asserted.

Read Also
Sundram Fasteners Posts Record PAT Of ₹134.37 Crore In Q4; FY25 Profit Rises To ₹517 Cr
article-image

Shiv Sena Faces Backlash After Rally Speech

The exchange underscores deepening rifts in Maharashtra's polarized political landscape, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) still reeling from its poor showing in the recent assembly elections. Thackeray's speech, delivered amid a rally in Mumbai, reportedly included pointed barbs at BJP's leadership and policies, drawing immediate backlash from alliance partners.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Pipeline Burst In Koparkhairane Leads To Wastage Of Hundreds Of Litres Of Water;...

Navi Mumbai News: Pipeline Burst In Koparkhairane Leads To Wastage Of Hundreds Of Litres Of Water;...

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Inspects Damaged Areas Near Phulambri Dam, Interacts with Fishermen

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Inspects Damaged Areas Near Phulambri Dam, Interacts with Fishermen

Navi Mumbai: Environment Life Foundation Marks 25th Waterfall Cleanup With 250 kg Waste Removal At...

Navi Mumbai: Environment Life Foundation Marks 25th Waterfall Cleanup With 250 kg Waste Removal At...

Maharashtra’s U-14 Girls Basketball Team Finishes Runners-up At CISCE Nationals

Maharashtra’s U-14 Girls Basketball Team Finishes Runners-up At CISCE Nationals

Thane News: Kalyan, Dombivli Sees Hike In Vehicle Purchases On Dussehra; RTOs Register 606...

Thane News: Kalyan, Dombivli Sees Hike In Vehicle Purchases On Dussehra; RTOs Register 606...