Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Speech As Venomous And Desperate

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday sharply criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent speech.

Bawankule Slams Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Venomous Rhetoric’

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule accused Thackeray of descending into "venomous rhetoric" during a public address on Thursday, which political observers have widely panned as tasteless and reflective of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's growing frustration. "Thackeray's remarks are nothing but a sign of his desperation after the recent defeats. His credibility is eroding in the eyes of the public, and he's lashing out wildly," Bawankule said.

The BJP leader suggested that Thackeray's fixation on attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stems from a lack of substantive agenda. "He's convinced that his political survival depends on slamming the BJP. But unlike Mahayuti, which commands over 51% voter support through real governance, Thackeray has no such capacity. That's why he's ramping up these baseless assaults to claw back some relevance," Bawankule added.

Despite the barbs, Bawankule emphasized that the BJP remains steadfast in its mission. "We are undeterred by these verbal jabs. Our focus is solely on steering Maharashtra towards sustained progress and development, delivering on the promises that matter to the people," he asserted.

Shiv Sena Faces Backlash After Rally Speech

The exchange underscores deepening rifts in Maharashtra's polarized political landscape, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) still reeling from its poor showing in the recent assembly elections. Thackeray's speech, delivered amid a rally in Mumbai, reportedly included pointed barbs at BJP's leadership and policies, drawing immediate backlash from alliance partners.

