Maharashtra Tops Suicide Cases In India: Psychiatrists Warn Suicide Is A Medical Emergency | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Suicide is a medical emergency, psychiatrists emphasise, requiring urgent attention from trained medical professionals. In 2023, India recorded 1,71,418 suicides, a slight increase of 0.3% over 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Maharashtra, despite being one of India’s most developed states, reported the highest number of cases at 22,687, raising serious concern among mental health experts.

Dr. Ashutosh Shah, Consultant Psychiatrist at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said that he din’t know why Maharashtra leads in suicide despite being a developed state.

However, he added that from the brain’s perspective, suicide or attempted suicide is an extreme manifestation of the fight-or-flight response, where the individual perceives death as the only option available. As trained medical doctors, psychiatrists must always treat suicide as a medical emergency.

Details

While there may be immediate triggers, both environmental and biological factors often contribute. According to the NCRB data, the leading causes of suicide in India include family problems and illness, followed by drug abuse or alcoholism (7%), marriage-related issues (5.3%), love affairs (4.7%), bankruptcy or indebtedness (3.8%), unemployment (1.8%), exam failure (1.4%), death of a loved one (1.3%), career-related problems (1.1%), and property disputes (1%).

Dr. Shah added that at a population level, government policies are crucial to identify at-risk individuals. These may include people with diagnosed psychiatric disorders, those from impoverished or socio-economically challenged backgrounds, and individuals undergoing acute environmental crises. “Targeted interventions are essential. This begins with identification of at-risk individuals and is followed by early treatment and support from qualified professionals, particularly psychiatrists,” he said.

Rehna William, Clinical Psycho-oncologist at HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba, Mumbai, explained that suicidal thoughts often manifest through verbal cues, such as talking about death or expressing hopelessness, as well as behavioral changes like withdrawing from loved ones, mood swings, giving away belongings, or losing interest in usual activities.

She said, “Suicide among cancer patients is multifactorial but preventable. Beyond physical suffering, untreated depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and financial or social stress are major contributors. Awareness, early intervention, and timely support can save lives.”

