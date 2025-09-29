 Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
Rajendra Lodha, former director of Lodha Group, has been remanded to judicial custody following his arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch on September 17. Lodha faces allegations of cheating Lodha Group to the tune of ₹85 crore and issuing threats to Abhishek Lodha.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Former Lodha Group director Rajendra Lodha remanded to judicial custody in ₹85 crore fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai: Rajendra Lodha, former director of Lodha Group, has been remanded to judicial custody following his arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch on September 17. Lodha faces allegations of cheating Lodha Group to the tune of ₹85 crore and issuing threats to Abhishek Lodha.

Details of Arrest

According to officials, Lodha was arrested from the Worli area a few days ago after being named as an accused in the fraud case. Following his arrest, he was produced in court where he has now been sent to judicial custody.

article-image

Legal Proceedings

Meanwhile, Lodha’s lawyers have stated that they will file a bail application tomorrow. This case marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into financial irregularities linked to Lodha Group.

