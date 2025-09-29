 Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing

Years after having arrested the accused for their role in the Elgar Parishad case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the special court seeking to impound their passport for a specific period.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
NIA moves special court to impound passports of five Elgar Parishad accused including Rona Wilson and Anand Teltumbde | Representative Image

Mumbai: Years after having arrested the accused for their role in the Elgar Parishad case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the special court seeking to impound their passport for a specific period.

The special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty on Monday moved a plea seeking to impound the passports of five accused – Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu. The plea is likely to be heard on October 9.

Legal Basis

The plea is moved as per section 51 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states that the passport of the person chargesheeted under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is deemed to be impounded. However, the period of impounding has to be decided by the court. Hence, the prosecution has now approached the court.

Reason for Action

According to the prosecution, Teltumbde delivered a “provocative presentation” and speeches on December 31, 2017, during an event at Shaniwarwada, which led to the violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, state-wide agitation and loss of life.

