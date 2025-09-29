Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill

Malabar Hill police arrest man for attempting to murder former colleague over job termination | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at Malabar Hill, Mumbai, police have arrested a 43-year-old man for attempting to murder his former colleague after being terminated from his job.

Details of the Attack

According to Malabar Hill police, the incident took place on September 29, between 8:10 am and 8:30 am at the Noble Plus Medical Shop on Nepeansea Road. The complainant Vikram Sukhdev Mandal (36), who works in private service, alleged that the accused Nagesh Kumar Madanlal Baghele (43) attacked him with a knife.

Reason for Assault

The FIR states that Baghele, angry over being dismissed from his job, confronted Mandal. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attempted to slit Mandal’s throat and stab him in the stomach with a knife. The complainant sustained injuries to his hand and thumb while trying to defend himself.

Legal Action

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 109, 333, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

