Navi Mumbai Crime: Cleric And Family Booked For Cheating 22-Year-Old Man Of ₹3.10 Crore Under Black Magic Pretext

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police have booked a cleric and five members of his family for allegedly cheating a 22-year-old man of Rs 3.10 crore under the pretext of removing black magic impact in their lives and curing his ailing mother. The accused face charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and violations under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Introduction to Cleric

Police said the victim, Tejas Ghodekar, a resident of Darave village, was introduced in 2019 to cleric Mustafa Shaikh alias Kamble of the Seawoods-Darave dargah.

Shaikh’s daughter, Safeena, allegedly convinced him that his mother’s illness was due to black magic performed by relatives and took Rs 50,000 for initial rituals. Later, Shaikh’s son Ahad allegedly contacted Ghodekar repeatedly, assuring him that 'special rituals in Kashmir, animal sacrifice and celestial powers' would cure her.

Payments and Threats

“In total, the victim paid Rs 3.10 crore over four years. When no improvement was seen in his mother’s health, he demanded the money back in December 2024. The accused returned only Rs 19 lakh and threatened him with dire consequences if he persisted,” a police officer from Nerul police station said.

According to the police, the accused made the victim believe that his mother could be saved through their powers. The complainant trusted them. The accused had also allegedly threatened the complainant to destroy his family if he asked the money back.

Coercion and FIR

The accused allegedly forced Ghodekar to sign blank stamp papers and threatened to hack his phone. Based on his complaint, cleric Mustafa Shaikh, his son Ahad Shaikh, daughter Safeena Nanu Shaikh, son-in-law Nanu Shaikh, Wasim Shaikh and his father Rafiq Shaikh have been booked.

Further Investigation Ongoing

“An FIR has been registered under sections of cheating, intimidation and the anti-superstition law. Further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.

