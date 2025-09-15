Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West | Pexels

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 9 of Mumbai Police laid a trap in Bandra West and apprehended a man in possession of a country-made pistol and live cartridges. The operation was carried out on September 13.

Based on secret information received by Crime Branch Unit 9 officer Sachin Puranik, a raid was conducted at Qureshi Nagar Compound, where the accused was arrested.

The accused has been identified as Prafull Vishnu Bawne alias Sachin (38), a native of Amravati, who was residing in the Mohammed Ali Road area. During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered a steel country-made pistol and three live cartridges stamped “KF 7.65” from a bag in his possession.

Since the weapon and cartridges were illegally kept, a case has been registered against Bawne under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

Police confirmed that the seizure and procedural formalities were carried out in the presence of witnesses and recorded through the e-Saakshya application. The Crime Branch is conducting further investigation.

