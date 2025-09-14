Ulhasnagar: Two Weeks After Advocate Sarita Khanchanadani’s Death, No Arrests Yet; Anticipatory Bail Pleas Filed

Adv Purshottam Khanchandani |

Fourteen days after the death of environmental lawyer Advocate Sarita Khanchanadani, the Vithalwadi police have yet to arrest any of the five accused named in her suicide note, raising serious questions about the pace of investigation. Meanwhile, two of the accused Raj Chandwani and UBT leader Dhananjay Bodare have approached the Kalyan Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court has rejected Chandwani’s plea, while Bodare’s application is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

Delayed action

Advocate Sarita, popularly known as the “Iron Lady of Ulhasnagar” for her fearless advocacy on behalf of marginalized groups and environmental causes, was found dead by suicide on August 29. Her suicide note reportedly named Giya Gopalani, Ulhas Falke, Shivani Falke, Raj Chandwani, and UBT leader Dhananjay Bodare as allegedly responsible for pushing her to the brink.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, her family claims the police have not only failed to arrest the accused but have also withheld crucial CCTV footage from the police station, where Sarita had a 15-minute conversation before taking the drastic step.

Inside her once-bustling law office opposite Vithalwadi police station, silence now looms large. Her husband, Advocate Purshottam Khanchanadani, sits with their young daughter Sparsh in what he describes as a void that cannot be filled. “It was always madam who used to be my orator. She was my fearless tigress—standing with every needy person, fighting for their rights. Today, without her, this office feels lifeless,” he said, his voice heavy with grief.

Recalling their generosity, Purshottam revealed that one of the accused, Giya Gopalani, had once resided in their extra office space during a marital dispute. “We not only gave her a roof and food but also fought her case free of charge. Madam even secured a monthly maintenance decree of ₹15,000 in her favor, which could fetch her more than ₹20 lakh in cumulative dues. And yet, she turned against us with false allegations,” he said, adding that the family would take their fight for justice “all the way to the Apex Court.”

Neighbours and former students echoed the family’s disbelief. “We knew Sarita madam as a crusader, someone who would take on the toughest battles to ensure the truth prevailed. It is shocking that a woman of her courage and conviction was driven to such an end,” said a longtime resident.

Police response

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Sachin Gore confirmed that two special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused. “One team is conducting searches, while another is tracking technical intelligence and tower locations,” he said. But for Sarita’s family, the lack of arrests nearly two weeks on feels like justice slipping away.

As Ulhasnagar mourns the loss of a lawyer who was both mentor and warrior, her family insists their struggle will continue — not only for Sarita’s memory but also for the principles she lived and died for.